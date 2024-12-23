Military Chief Gen Kahariri Visits Special Forces Regiment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri has visited the 30 Special Forces Regiment at their barracks to assess the unit’s operational readiness.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced on Monday that the visit was part of General Kahariri’s end-of-year tour, aimed at engaging with the regiment’s officers and service members while reviewing their preparedness.

During the visit, the CDF reassured the troops of continued support from Defence Headquarters and extended festive greetings. He received briefings on the regiment’s operations, training programs, and logistical readiness.

The visit included demonstrations showcasing the integration of Special Forces during operations, as well as troop coordination enhanced by advanced technologies.

In his address, General Kahariri emphasized the critical role of Special Forces in safeguarding national security, lauding their dedication and professionalism as vital components of mission success.

“He highlighted their dedication and professionalism as key factors in mission success,” the KDF said in a statement.

The CDF encouraged the personnel to remain innovative and adopt local solutions to challenges faced during operations. He commended them for their exemplary performance in various missions and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the regiment is well-resourced and continuously trained to meet evolving security demands.

