Dr Andrew Karanja and Margaret Nyambura were dropped from the Cabinet as Agriculture and ICT Cabinet Secretaries respectively and named envoys to Brazil and Ghana.

Top stories

Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja Dropped from Ruto’s Cabinet in Major Shake-Up

Margaret Nyambura, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, has been appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana. Andrew Karanja, the former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, has been nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – President William Ruto has made sweeping changes to his Cabinet, which include the removal of Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja from key ministerial positions.

The reshuffle, announced by State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei on Thursday, is part of President Ruto’s efforts to realign his government for enhanced service delivery under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“These nominations and appointments are part of the President’s strategic realignment of government operations to better address the needs of Kenyans,” Koskei said.

New Appointments to Key Ministries

Nyambura and Karanja’s roles have been filled by high-profile figures. Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been nominated to take over as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy. Former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, known for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been tapped to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Focus on New Challenges

Margaret Nyambura’s redeployment to Ghana reflects President Ruto’s broader focus on strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic presence and international relations. Her tenure as ICT CS saw strides in digital transformation, but the ministry is expected to undergo a fresh phase of leadership under Kabogo, who will focus on expanding Kenya’s digital economy.

Similarly, Andrew Karanja’s departure from the Agriculture docket comes at a time when the government is under pressure to address food security and boost agricultural productivity. Mutahi Kagwe is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the sector, leveraging his administrative experience to implement reforms.

State Corporations and Foreign Service Changes

The Cabinet reshuffle also included a significant shake-up of state corporations and foreign service appointments. Notable among these is Ndiritu Muriithi, who has been named Chairperson of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board, and Ababu Namwamba, who has been appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

Strategic Shift

The reshuffle, which has been transmitted to the National Assembly for approval, underscores Ruto’s intent to optimize government performance by placing new leaders in key positions.

“This is about aligning government operations with national priorities and ensuring that every ministry and department operates at peak efficiency,” Koskei said.

Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja’s exit signals a new chapter in Kenya’s Cabinet leadership, with their successors expected to build on their legacies while addressing pressing challenges in their respective sectors.

