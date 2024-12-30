Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga condemns ‘heartless’ abductions, urges a ‘moral response’

Maraga called on the State to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga has condemned the ongoing abductions of young Kenyans, calling for immediate action as the new year approaches.

Maraga called on the State to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This year has not been easy for many families. The killing, maiming, and abduction of young Kenyans have put our institutions to a serious test. It demands a moral response,” Maraga said in an end-year statement.

“If we are truly a people sworn to the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen, then we must stand boldly in the truth of our Constitution.”

Maraga’s message highlights the challenges faced by the country in 2024, with a sharp focus on human rights abuses, economic mismanagement, and the erosion of basic public services.

”Heartless politics’

He called for the immediate release of youths held unlawfully and condemned the “heartless and uncaring” political landscape that he believes has fueled much of the violence.

The former Chief Justice urged the nation to reaffirm its commitment to the document, which he described as the foundation for a just and equitable society.

His message comes amid growing public disquiet over the abductions of young activists critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

Rights groups have primarily blamed the abductions on security operatives, who have since denied complicity in the issue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unidentified individuals reportedly seized the missing persons who include Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, satirist Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga on Sunday ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions.

Ingonga in a statement to newsrooms, directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and provide an update for review within three days.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Ruto hails Carter’s efforts in championing global peace, human rights and climate justice

Ruto described Carter as an extraordinary leader whose dedication to public service was remarkable.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC condemns Ruto’s ‘confession’ on abductions, says he is unfit for office

The commission described the revelation as a "damning admission" and warned that it further exposes Rito's "unfitness for public office," equating such actions to...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ruto secures Mahama’s backing for Kenya’s AUC bid after hosting President-Elect in Kilgoris

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP orders probe on abductions, demands file within 3 days

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto sustains call for parental responsibility amid mounting pressure to free abductees

Ruto reiterated the call for parental responsibility just a day after he addressed the escalating issue of abductions seen to target government critics.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto assigns Mudavadi, Mvurya and Duale additional dockets in temporary changes

The assigned Cabinet Secretaries will act in the portfolios pending parliamentary approval and appointment of new nominees.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House invites memoranda on Ruto’s Cabinet, foreign service nominees

National Assembly called on the public to provide written statements under oath (affidavits), supported by any relevant evidence, contesting the suitability of any of...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Sh500mn overhaul on Raila Odinga Stadium to host 2025 Mashujaa Day

Ruto said government will allocate Sh500 million for the refurbishment of the stadium, with the funds drawn from the national sports fund.

2 days ago