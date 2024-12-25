Man, wife flee as police uncover truckload of rice seized in a highway robbery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered 129 bags of rice stolen on December 21 by a gang of four criminals while the cargo was in transit from Mombasa.

The truck driver was attacked by highway robbers at the Machinery area of Kambu along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The gang offloaded 500 bags of 25kg rice from the truck, abandoned the empty lorry, and shared the loot.

The driver, overpowered and assaulted by the motorcycle-riding gang, was forced to surrender the truck before being dumped near Makindu.

He subsequently reported the incident to Makindu Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, DCI Makindu officers raided the home of a suspect identified as Alex Kasina, 42.

Kasina and his wife fled the scene upon seeing the police.

Officers recovered 129 bags of stolen rice from the house.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the gang members and recover the missing rice.

About The Author