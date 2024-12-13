Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who ‘abducted’ himself in Kitengela arrested by DCI

The man who ‘abducted’ himself, inflicted cuts on his body before demanding Sh100,000 ransom from his sister to secure his ‘release.’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is questioning a 25-year-old man who is suspected of orchestrating his own abduction after losing his entire November salary to betting.

According to a statement from the investigative agency, the man was found and rescued in Kitengela.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Initial investigations suggest that he may have deliberately inflicted injuries on himself as part of a complex plan to extort money from his sister.

The DCI reported that the man, with the help of an accomplice, demanded a ransom of 100,000 shillings from his sister.

“A man who abducted himself, inflicted cuts on his body before demanding Sh100,000 ransom from his sister to secure his ‘release’ has been ‘rescued’ by detectives based at DCI HQS. The operation was conducted early this morning within Kitengela township,” the DCI stated.

The incident came to light after police were alerted that the alleged victim had been forcibly taken into a van by two men pretending to offer him a lift.

“Nobert Mulwo, 25, was freed from the bounds of a rope fastened on his legs and arms and a bloody bandage that kept his mouth shut, a calculated move staged to influence the family to act fast and send the ransom.”

Authorities recovered 10,100 shillings in cash, along with the mobile phone he had used to communicate with his family during the ordeal.

About The Author

SUSAN SIMOLO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki calls for collaboration between CoB and CoG to address delayed funds disbursement

Kindiki emphasized the need for accountability and efficiency in county resource management.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to fast-track dual citizenship applications for Kenyans who renounced before 2010 Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 -The government has announced plans to fast-track dual citizenship applications for Kenyans who renounced their citizenship before the 2010 Constitution....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Second and Third Groups of Kenyan Workers Depart for Qatar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was abuzz with activity as the third group of 80 Kenyan workers departed...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Top security bosses among those conferred with presidential awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Dozens of security bosses and politicians are among those conferred with various awards by president William Ruto. Ruto cited...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti PM Fils-Aimé joins Kenyan peacekeepers for Jamhuri day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has expressed his deep admiration for the Kenyan peacekeepers in Haiti, underscoring their...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila ready to face opponents in AUC debate tonight

Raila who is in Addis Ababa stated that he is looking forward to highlight his 10-point plan that will identify priority areas to accelerate...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto awards DCJ Mwilu and IG Kanja for exemplary service to country

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 13 – President William Ruto has awarded Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja and other awardees including...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Thankless job’ – why trainee Kenyan doctors are taking their own lives

A sombre mood engulfed a village in Kenya’s Rift Valley last week as dozens of medical interns joined other mourners at the burial of...

5 hours ago