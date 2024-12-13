Man who ‘abducted’ himself in Kitengela arrested by DCI

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is questioning a 25-year-old man who is suspected of orchestrating his own abduction after losing his entire November salary to betting.

According to a statement from the investigative agency, the man was found and rescued in Kitengela.

Initial investigations suggest that he may have deliberately inflicted injuries on himself as part of a complex plan to extort money from his sister.

The DCI reported that the man, with the help of an accomplice, demanded a ransom of 100,000 shillings from his sister.

“A man who abducted himself, inflicted cuts on his body before demanding Sh100,000 ransom from his sister to secure his ‘release’ has been ‘rescued’ by detectives based at DCI HQS. The operation was conducted early this morning within Kitengela township,” the DCI stated.

The incident came to light after police were alerted that the alleged victim had been forcibly taken into a van by two men pretending to offer him a lift.

“Nobert Mulwo, 25, was freed from the bounds of a rope fastened on his legs and arms and a bloody bandage that kept his mouth shut, a calculated move staged to influence the family to act fast and send the ransom.”

Authorities recovered 10,100 shillings in cash, along with the mobile phone he had used to communicate with his family during the ordeal.

About The Author