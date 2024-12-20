Connect with us

Top stories

Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Over Suspected Affair with Father in Kisii

Neighbours alleged that James discovered his wife had been having a secret affair with his father, leading to the tragedy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20 – A middle-aged man in Nyanturago Village, Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County, killed his wife and two children before taking his own life over suspected infidelity.

Witnesses reported that Charles James also injured his father and his third child during the attack late Thursday night.



Area Chief Douglas Onchari confirmed the incident, stating that the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

