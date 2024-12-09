Malindi man sentenced to life for incest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – A man in Malindi has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of committing incest with his four siblings, aged between 3 and 12 years.

Malindi Law Court Principal Magistrate Joy Shiundu convicted Barack Kitsao on four counts of incest.

Magistrate Shiundu ruled that the prosecution had proven its case under Section 20(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, No. 3 of 2006.

“I find that the prosecution established that the victims were related to the accused person and that the accused person knew he was the elder brother of the victims,” ruled Shiundu.

The court also dismissed the accused’s claims that he had been framed due to a dispute with the village elder.

The convict committed the offenses with his four young siblings, three sisters and two brothers, on various dates between May 8, 2023, and June 30, 2023.

