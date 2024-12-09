Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Malindi Law Court Principal Magistrate Joy Shiundu convicted Barack Kitsao on four counts of incest/FILE

County News

Malindi man sentenced to life for incest

The convict committed the offenses with his four young siblings, three sisters and two brothers, on various dates between May 8, 2023, and June 30, 2023.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – A man in Malindi has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of committing incest with his four siblings, aged between 3 and 12 years.

Malindi Law Court Principal Magistrate Joy Shiundu convicted Barack Kitsao on four counts of incest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Magistrate Shiundu ruled that the prosecution had proven its case under Section 20(1) of the Sexual Offences Act, No. 3 of 2006.

“I find that the prosecution established that the victims were related to the accused person and that the accused person knew he was the elder brother of the victims,” ruled Shiundu.

The court also dismissed the accused’s claims that he had been framed due to a dispute with the village elder.

The convict committed the offenses with his four young siblings, three sisters and two brothers, on various dates between May 8, 2023, and June 30, 2023.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules that Mackenzie, 29 co-accused properly charged with murder

The ruling followed a preliminary objection filed by the defense counsel challenging the number of counts in the charge.

May 17, 2024

Kenya

Modern Coast Bus vows to continue plying EAC routes despite suspension of operating license

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1- Modern Coast Express Limited says it will continue ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Kampala, Kigali, and Bujumbura routes despite a...

January 1, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Ganda family applies to drop murder case against CS nominee Aisha Jumwa

The decision to withdraw charges against the former Malindi MP was communicated to a Mombasa court on Tuesday.

October 18, 2022

Kenya

6 dead in Mombasa-Malindi road accident

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 12 – Six people died in a road accident on the Mombasa-Malindi road on Saturday night. According to police, the accident...

December 12, 2021