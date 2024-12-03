Malaria Fight Enhanced in Kisii with KEMSA’s Distribution of Treated Nets, Supported by the Global Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Nov 30 – Kisii County has made remarkable progress in its battle against malaria, with the successful distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) to 93 percent of its 1.5 million residents.

The county received 941,368 nets, as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at distributing 15.3 million nets across 22 counties heavily impacted by malaria.

The distribution was facilitated by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) with funding from the Global Fund, supported by a tamper-proof digital system integrated with KEMSA’s Warehouse Management System (WMS).

“The system allows us to monitor the quantity of nets from KEMSA warehouses to county stores and, eventually, to distribution points,” explained Dr. John Aduda, KEMSA’s Quality Assurance Manager. “This integration ensures accountability and prevents the diversion of resources.” Dr. John Aduda, KEMSA’s Quality Assurance Manager, speaks to journalists in Kericho, highlighting the use of a tamper-proof digital system to ensure the efficient distribution of treated mosquito nets. /MOSES MUOKI.

The system has already proven effective in Kisii, Nyamira, and coastal counties. “In counties like Nandi, the process has been seamless, and we’ve implemented last-mile distribution to reach the most vulnerable,” Aduda added.

Epidemic-Prone Zones

According to Nixon Aminga, the county malaria coordinator, Kisii is mapped as an epidemic-prone area, with malaria cases peaking from May to July after long rains.

“Out of nine sub-counties, four have a high case burden due to their proximity to malaria-endemic counties like Homa Bay and Migori. These areas—South Mugirango, Bonchari, Kitutu Chache South, and Kitutu Chache North—have positivity rates between 20 and 30 percent of suspected cases,” Aminga said. Nixon Aminga, Kisii County Malaria Coordinator. /Moses Muoki.

Aminga attributed the high coverage rate in Kisii to the collaboration between the county government, health officials, and community members. “We mapped out the populations to be served and the number of nets needed, then sensitized the communities about the upcoming distribution with the help of NGOs, chiefs, clan elders, and Community Health Promoters (CHPs),” he said.

Leveraging Technology

KEMSA employed automated, intelligent systems for registration, distribution, and delivery to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Once a person registers, their name is logged into the Digimal system. They can only receive one net, and there’s no possibility of receiving additional nets, as the system tracks who has already received their allocation,” explained Aminga.

Through its reverse logistics mechanism, KEMSA retrieved 31,075 unclaimed nets from Kisii and redistributed them to Nandi and Kericho counties.

The Role of Community Health Promoters

Kisii County has established community units with 10 trained health promoters per unit. These promoters, who are residents with intimate knowledge of local households, play a key role in educating the community about malaria prevention and ensuring the correct use of nets.

At Riotanchi Health Centre in Bonchari Sub-county, CHPs are undergoing refresher courses on malaria. Geoffrey Nyabuto, a CHP from Mwamisi village, shared that the mass distribution of nets has been a relief to many residents who previously could not afford them.

“We registered households before the nets arrived, and we also educate people on the proper use of nets, clearing bushes, and draining stagnant water that could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Nyabuto said. “We also ensure those showing malaria symptoms seek testing and treatment at health centers.”

Community Health Promoters remain the first line of defense in malaria prevention and detection.

Sustained Efforts Needed

While Kisii’s achievements are significant, there is a need for ongoing awareness campaigns and educational programs to eliminate malaria and improve overall public health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria disproportionately affects pregnant women, children, and the elderly due to their lower immunity. In regions like Nyanza, the Coast, and Western Kenya, malaria transmission is stable, while highland areas such as Nairobi remain malaria-free due to their altitude.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to distributing nets, CHPs are pivotal in educating communities about preventive measures and ensuring that individuals exhibiting symptoms seek medical care in a timely manner.

About The Author