Madaraka Festival celebrates 10th Edition with focus on Omena sustainability

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 14 — The 10th edition of the Madaraka Festival 2024 is underway in the lakeside city of Kisumu, with a focus on the rearing and sustainability of omena (silver cyprinid).

Event organizer Simon Javan Okello says this year’s theme is an “omena celebration for a better future.”

Okello explained that the Omena Summit brings together various stakeholders, including fishermen, fishmongers, and others, to discuss strategies for sustaining the small fish population in Lake Victoria.

“This is a platform to discuss omena and how to sustainably manage this delicacy,” he said.

Currently, Lake Victoria faces a significant shortage of omena, with stocks declining over the past few years.

“We must highlight the challenges facing omena traders and the communities that rely on it for sustenance,” Okello added.

Speaking at Tom Mboya College in Kisumu on Saturday, ahead of the festival’s opening, Okello said the discussions will address issues such as lake pollution and strategies for nurturing its resources.

He emphasized that omena plays a crucial role in nutrition, underscoring the importance of conservation and initiating open debates on its sustainability.

“The festival will feature various activities, including performances by local artists, showcasing omena dishes, and raising awareness about combating hunger in the lakeside region,” he said.

Okello also announced a partnership with private health institutions to provide omena to families seeking medical attention at facilities in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

While often considered a “poor man’s dish,” Okello highlighted the economic value of omena and its significant health benefits.

He noted that part of the proceeds generated from the festival would be reinvested to support the omena value chain for the benefit of local communities.

The Madaraka Festival is an African music event that has been held in 13 cities worldwide, promoting African culture and addressing pressing community issues.

