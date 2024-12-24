LSK Demands Release of Influencers Allegedly Abducted For Criticising President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 24- The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for the immediate release of Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti, who were allegedly abducted after posting controversial tweets about President William Ruto.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo criticized the abductions as a violation of citizens’ rights, describing them as part of a growing trend of repressive tactics by the government. She urged the authorities to respect Kenya’s Bill of Rights and present the individuals in court if they are accused of any wrongdoing.

“We call for the immediate, unconditional release of Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti, or that they be presented before court to answer to whatever alleged charges on account of which they are being held. These abductions are contrary to the law,” Odhiambo said.

Peter Muteti, 22, was reportedly abducted by four armed men, one of whom was in police uniform, around 9 a.m. Witnesses claimed two armed men forced him into a vehicle, which sped off. Muteti allegedly posted and later deleted an offensive image of President Ruto on his social media page before his disappearance.

Billy Mwangi was allegedly abducted from a barber shop in Embu by four masked men in a double-cabin pickup. Witnesses described the men as armed but could not confirm their identities.

These incidents come amid growing concerns about the role of law enforcement in disappearances. Despite police denials, Kenya has seen a worrying rise in abductions in recent months, with many linking the surge to the aftermath of Gen Z-led protests earlier this year.

Human rights organizations have called for transparency and accountability, warning that such actions undermine the rule of law and public trust in security agencies.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied allegations that the National Police Service (NPS) is involved in abductions. Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on National Administration and Internal Security on November 7, Kanja stated that none of the reported cases of kidnapping since June were perpetrated by law enforcement officers.

“As police, we don’t kidnap or abduct. We arrest and detain individuals in gazetted police stations and forward the cases to the courts if there is evidence of wrongdoing,” Kanja told lawmakers.

Kanja disclosed that of the 57 disappearance cases reported since June, 22 individuals have been found alive, two were found dead, while 29 remain missing. Security agencies are continuing investigations into the unresolved cases

