LSK demands disclosure on abductees, faults govt silence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has criticized the government for its silence on the ongoing abductions of individuals believed to be critics of the administration, allegedly at the hands of security operatives.

In a statement on Friday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo expressed deep concern over the government’s inaction, warning that this silence is eroding public trust in its ability to uphold citizens’ rights.

“The government’s silence and failure to account for the whereabouts of abducted individuals only serve to undermine public trust in its ability to protect its people,” Odhiambo said.

“We demand the immediate disclosure of the missing individuals’ locations and either their unconditional release or their presentation before a court of law.”

Odhiambo emphasized that police denials are insufficient to address growing public anxiety about the disappearances.

She also questioned the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, asserting that dismissing allegations without taking concrete investigative steps reflects a failure of leadership.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service have both denied involvement in the abductions, but these denials have done little to allay public fears.

The recent wave of abductions has particularly targeted individuals critical of the government, many of whom have expressed dissent through social media platforms.

Over the weekend, several activists—including Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Kibet Bull, and Naomi—were reported missing in various counties, including Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado.

All of them had been active on social media, often using satire or edited images to critique President Ruto.

The increasing number of abductions has sparked widespread public outcry, with many questioning the role of security agencies in these disappearances.

Civil society groups and human rights organizations, including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), have voiced alarm over the growing trend. According to KNCHR, twenty-nine individuals remain missing over the past three months, bringing the total number of abductions since June 2024 to 82.

Despite the mounting concern, the government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

