Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LSK President Faith Odhiambo/FILE

EAC

LSK bids revocation of ‘lopsided’ advocate recognition deal with Uganda

The LSK criticized Uganda’s reluctance to honor the agreement between the two nations, describing its stance as deliberate and detrimental to regional legal integration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has announced plans to petition the Attorney General to revoke a Mutual Recognition Agreement between Kenya and Uganda following the Uganda Law Council’s decision to deny Martha Karua a practicing certificate.

In a letter dated December 6, 2024, the Uganda Law Council rejected Karua’s application to represent opposition leader Kiiza Besigye and Obeid Lutale before the General Court Martial in Kampala.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Security operatives picked up Besigye, facing a court martial over a series of alleged offenses including illegal gun possession, in Nairobi on November 16, took him to Uganda, and arraigned in a military court.

The LSK criticized Uganda’s reluctance to honor the agreement between the two nations, describing its stance as deliberate and detrimental to regional legal integration.

“Cognizant of our mandate under the Law Society of Kenya Act to protect legal practice in Kenya, we can no longer accept or tolerate outright disrespect,” said LSK President Faith Odhiambo.

Reciprocity

The LSK further threatened to suspend the admission of Ugandan advocates into Kenyan practice until reciprocal arrangements are implemented.

It warned that failure to establish an equitable arrangement would force Kenya to reconsider its participation in what it described as “lopsided arrangements.”

“We must either establish a symbiotic, reciprocal, and formal engagement that promotes the interests of all parties or preserve the dignity of Kenyan legal practice by withdrawing from arrangements marred by non-commitment and disingenuity,” the LSK stated.

The society condemned the decision to bar Karua’s practice as “derogatory, contemptuous, and high-handed.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The LSK expressed “unqualified disenchantment” with the decision, terming it a setback to regional legal cooperation and mutual respect between the Kenyan and Ugandan bars.

“It is inconceivable that the Uganda Law Council would hold such little regard for Kenyan practitioners, particularly a reputable and long-standing member of the Senior Counsel Bar,” Odhiambo said.

“The Law Society of Kenya strongly opposes this decision and asserts its unreserved support for Karua.”

The LSK also noted Kenya’s leading role in fostering regional legal cooperation, emphasizing the country’s significant strides in integrating foreign counsel into local practice.

It decried Uganda’s lack of reciprocity, citing persistent challenges faced by Kenyan lawyers attempting to practice in Uganda.

“Despite Kenya’s goodwill and good faith, there has been no reciprocity or acknowledgment. As it stands, Kenyan lawyers continue to face unreasonable constraints in their efforts to practice in neighboring countries,” Odhiambo said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

LSK vows retaliation after Uganda denied Karua practicing certificate

The LSK condemned the decision to bar Karua’s practice as "derogatory, contemptuous, and high-handed."

1 hour ago

County News

Cargo train ferrying crude oil to Mombasa port derails in Shimanzi

Police said the incident was reported by the Regional Railways Security Officer for the Coast Region.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Applauds Ruto-Uhuru Rapprochement, Cites Boost to National Unity and Development

The statement followed President Ruto’s visit to Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their highly publicized fallout.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK slaps Pattni, family with sanctions for money laundering

Sanctions have also been imposed on Pattni's wife and brother-in-law for their involvement in Russian money laundering activities via the United Arab Emirates.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyandarua leaders ask govt to expedite construction of extra classes in public primary schools

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 9 – Leaders in Nyandarua County have asked the government through the Department of Basic Education to expedite the construction of...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt, Kalonzo trade blame over IEBC reconstitution delay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The blame game between the government and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto visits Uhuru at his Gatundu home

During the visit, President Ruto took the opportunity to commend President Kenyatta for his remarkable statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power after...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera DCI officer killed in suspected Al Shabaab attack

The assailants who struck around 10:30am Monday, also made away with the police vehicle.

1 day ago