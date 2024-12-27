Connect with us

LSK President Faith Odhiambo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK appeals for information on abductions to aid legal proceedings

LSK criticized the government’s inadequate response, highlighting its continued silence despite the alarming trend of disappearances.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on the public to provide information on abductions to support legal proceedings against the State.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo asserted on Friday that the society seeks to use this information to document the circumstances of each case, initiate legal actions where human rights violations have occurred, and advocate at both national and international levels to hold perpetrators accountable.

“In the face of this troubling trend, the Law Society urges families and close relations of the abducted individuals to come forward with comprehensive and accurate information regarding these incidents,” she said in a statement.

Odhiambo stressed that such information is critical in enabling the LSK to effectively pursue justice for the victims and ensure that those responsible—whether state actors or others—face legal consequences for their actions.

She also criticized the government’s inadequate response, highlighting its continued silence despite the alarming trend of disappearances.

Odhiambo noted that denials by the police are insufficient and fail to address the growing public anxiety surrounding the abductions. She further questioned the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, stating that it is unacceptable for the police chief to dismiss allegations without taking tangible steps to investigate the violations.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Police Service have distanced themselves from the recent wave of abductions. However, public concern remains high, particularly as the victims are largely government critics, many of whom were active on social media.

Over the weekend, activists Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Kibet Bull, and Naomi were reported missing across several counties, including Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado.

A growing number of individuals, many of whom had criticized President Ruto through satirical social media content, have gone missing, sparking public outrage.

Civil society groups and human rights organizations, including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), have expressed grave concern over the escalating abductions.

According to KNCHR, twenty-nine people have gone missing in the past three months, bringing the total number of abductions since June 2024 to eighty-two.

The government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

