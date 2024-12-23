Linturi Accuses Ruto Government of Marginalizing Meru Community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 23 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has accused President William Ruto’s administration of sidelining the Meru community in key political appointments and decision-making processes.

Linturi, who was among CS’s fired after the GenZ protests in June, claimed that despite their strong support during the 2022 general elections, the community has been overlooked and disrespected by the current government.

Speaking on Sunday, Linturi expressed frustration, stating that the Ameru people deserve recognition for their contributions to Ruto’s victory. He emphasized that the community’s support, amounting to 800,000 votes, should not be ignored.

“We are tired of being despised and sidelined. Our 800,000 votes must count. We supported them, we voted for them, but now they treat us as if we don’t matter,” he said.

Linturi vowed to advocate for the Ameru community’s rightful place in national leadership, promising to work tirelessly to restore their influence. “We will work day and night to restore the glory of Meru. Even if they despise us, we will stand firm and demand respect,” he added. He also noted that the community has learned valuable lessons from past political decisions and would ensure their future support is more strategic to secure meaningful representation.

Linturi’s remarks follow a recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Ruto, which saw prominent figures from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration appointed to strategic positions. The reshuffle has been described by State House as an effort to optimize government performance under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Among the appointees is Mutahi Kagwe, a former Health Cabinet Secretary, who has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Dr. Andrew Karanja, who was nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil. Lee Kinyanjui, the former Nakuru Governor, has been appointed Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, while former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been nominated as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy. Kabogo replaces Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u, who has been named High Commissioner to Ghana. Additionally, Kipchumba Murkomen, formerly the Sports Cabinet Secretary, has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, taking over from Kithure Kindiki, who has been elevated to Deputy President.

State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei explained that the reshuffle is part of a broader effort to realign ministries, state departments, and the Foreign Service for improved service delivery. He said the changes reflect President Ruto’s commitment to addressing the needs of Kenyans by enhancing government operations.

The reshuffle has, however, sparked discontent among some communities, including the Ameru, who feel excluded from the new appointments. Linturi’s comments highlight growing frustration within key support bases, raising questions about the political implications of these decisions.

While the government has emphasized the strategic importance of the reshuffle in addressing national priorities such as food security, economic development, and digital transformation, concerns over inclusivity continue to dominate discussions.

