Life after crime: Ex-offenders decry post-prison hurdles

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 10 — In Kisumu, ex-offenders are finding it increasingly difficult to transition into legitimate livelihoods, facing discrimination, unemployment, and lack of support as they strive to become entrepreneurs.

For Lawi Odero, leaving a life of crime was a difficult decision. A self-confessed “hardcore criminal,” Odero spent years on the run, constantly evading law enforcement while engaging in robberies across Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, and even Uganda.

“I know how to handle a gun. I can even make a crude one,” Odero admitted. “But after being a frequent guest at the state prison, I realized it was time to quit.”

Odero now runs a small chicken business in Kondele, a venture he hopes will keep him afloat and inspire others to change.

He spoke to Capital News at a meeting bringing together reformed criminals together convened by George Ayoma, who advocates for the reintegration of ex-offenders into society.

According to Ayoma, supporting reformed criminals in starting businesses is not just a quick fix—it’s a long-term strategy to reduce reoffending.

“These individuals feel discriminated against. Society struggles to trust that they’ve truly reformed,” Ayoma said. “Without meaningful ventures, many [are] tempted to return to crime.”

Ayoma added that ex-offenders have expressed interest in various trades, including poultry farming, carpentry, motorbike ownership, and even starting car washes.

“Some were motorbike riders on hire. They now want to own their bikes and be independent. That’s the kind of support we’re seeking from the government,” Ayoma explained.

During the meeting at Joel Omino Hospital in Nyalenda slums, over ten reformed convicts shared their stories of struggle and determination to remain law-abiding citizens.

Inspiring change

Odero, now living in Manyatta slums, expressed a desire to expand his business and use his story to steer young people away from crime.

“I always tell young people to avoid criminal activities. I want them to see that change [is] possible,” Odero said.

Reflecting on his dark past, Odero recounted a harrowing experience when a mob nearly boiled him alive in a water tank before the police intervened.

Another attendee, 23-year-old James Oloo, shared how his family’s involvement in crime affected him. With two brothers serving time at Kodiaga Maximum Prison, Oloo was drawn into a life of mugging and thuggery.

“What struck me most was robbing someone of a phone, only to find it was faulty. That was a wake-up call,” Oloo said.

Stephen Magak, a community policing member and reformed ex-offender, stressed the importance of government intervention.

“The Ministry of Interior and National Coordination must adopt policies to support reformed criminals. Without it, many will revert to their old ways,” Magak said.

Now working with local authorities in Kondele, Magak noted that crime rates have significantly decreased.

“Any support to this group will change the mindset of others still stuck in criminal acts,” he added.

Despite their efforts, reformed criminals face backlash and rejection from family members, further isolating them.

“Families are a source of strength,” said Oloo. “Reformation is a long process, and we need their full support.”

The government and partner organizations have initiated programs to help ex-offenders reintegrate, but the reformists call for increased resources and policies to ensure their success.

As Kisumu’s reformed criminals work to rebuild their lives, they hope their stories will inspire society to embrace second chances, fostering a safer and more inclusive community.

