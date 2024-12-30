Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS blames Garsen MP for armed invasion of Tsavo East that saw rangers kill herder

KWS stated that over 30 armed herders illegally entered the park and attacked KWS officers with poisoned arrows on Sunday.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has accused Garsen Member of Parliament Ali Wario of incitement following an armed confrontation with herders in Tsavo East, which led to the death of a herder.

In a statement on Monday, KWS stated that over 30 armed herders illegally entered the park and attacked KWS officers with poisoned arrows on Sunday.

“One herder was fatally injured during the incident, and one officer narrowly escaped being shot with a poisoned arrow that lodged in his firearm,” KWS indicated.

The incident occurred at Yakalicha, 16 kilometers inside Tsavo East National Park, and was subsequently reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Mutomo, Kitui County, and Garsen, Tana River County.

“Crime scene investigation teams are already at work to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. KWS is cooperating with the DCI in their investigations,” KWS noted.

“KWS extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased herder and regrets the incident, especially given the historically harmonious relationship between the service and the Kone community,” the agency added.

Over the past year, KWS noted its rangers have faced increasing hostility along the northeastern boundary of Tsavo East National Park.

“A section of the local community has been incited by MP Wario to illegally invade and settle within the park with false promises of acquiring land,” the agency said.

“This incitement has led to the illegal construction of makeshift settlements within the park, armed herding of thousands of livestock in protected areas, posing a significant threat to wildlife and KWS personnel, as well as displacement of wildlife, poaching, bush meat trade, wildlife deaths, arson, and severe environmental degradation,” it added.

Escalation

KWS condemned the continued incitement by Wario, which it blamed for escalated tensions contributing to the unfortunate incident at Yakalicha.

In November 2024, KWS recalled similar events culminated in the burning of a police station and the displacement of a KWS security base at Kalalani inside South Kitui National Reserve.

“This act compromised public safety, property, security, and wildlife protection,” KWS stated.

KWS reiterated that illegal entry into national parks constitutes a criminal offense under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, Cap 376.

Armed incursions into wildlife-protected areas are particularly provocative and pose serious risks to both law enforcement officers and the public, the agency cautioned.

KWS urged all communities to respect protected areas and work collaboratively to ensure the safety of wildlife, park personnel, and local residents.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to fostering good relations with communities bordering national parks and reserves.

“Despite these challenges, KWS remains committed to fostering peaceful coexistence. The service has engaged the local community through community meetings involving elders, National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), and local leaders,” KWS added.

In response to community needs, KWS noted it had undertaken various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including drilling a borehole to provide water for local communities and their livestock, and constructing classrooms to enhance educational facilities for the park-adjacent Kone community.

“We remain committed to conserving Kenya’s wildlife heritage while promoting peaceful coexistence with communities neighboring our parks,” the service said.

