Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the convict committed the offense on December 28, 2022, in the Kombani area of Kwale County.

County News

Kwale magistrate hands man 20-year jail term for defiling 13-year-old

Athuman Hamisi was convicted and handed a 20-year sentence after the prosecution, led by Collins Orwa, presented six witnesses who testified against him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – A Kwale court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Athuman Hamisi was convicted and handed a 20-year sentence after the prosecution, led by Collins Orwa, presented six witnesses who testified against him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the convict committed the offense on December 28, 2022, in the Kombani area of Kwale County.

Kwale Resident Magistrate Ruth Ogolla ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced the accused accordingly.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Kindiki receives President Ruto in Kwale for Mashujaa Day celebrations

President Ruto flew to Mombasa ahead of the 61st Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebration on Saturday arriving in the coastal city shortly after 1pm on...

October 20, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kwale to host Mashujaa day for the first time in country’s history

The event which honors Kenya’s heroes, is poised to bring significant benefits to the region, including infrastructural development and economic growth.

October 15, 2024

County News

90-year-old man handed 30-year jail term for defiling daughter, 6

Senior Resident Magistrate Daniel Sifuma Sitati found Kea Katana Mdudu, guilty of the offense under Section 8(1) and 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act...

July 27, 2024

County News

13 pupils injured after school bus crashed in Kwale

Police described the incident as a "serious accident" saying the victims sustained hand, chest, leg and head injuries.

July 6, 2024

County News

40-year-old woman arraigned in court for defiling boy aged 17

The suspect however denied the allegation, refuting claims that she molested the said minor on April 3, 2024.

April 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Regional Hospitality Leadership Summit Convenors Call For Prosecution Of Suspects Behind Pinewood Beach Resort Attack

KWALE, Kenya, Nov 28- Industry players within Kenya’s tourism sector are up in arms, demanding for the immediate arrest and prosecution of suspects who...

November 28, 2023

County News

Heavy rains at the coast to extend to January 31: forecast

The Kenya Meteorological Department said on Sunday the heavy rains that have caused havoc in the coastal city were part of a "fairly strong"...

November 20, 2023

County News

21-year-old man handed 15 years in jail for defilement

The accused reportedly committed the offence on diverse dates between the months of March and November 2021

October 27, 2023