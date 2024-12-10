Kwale magistrate hands man 20-year jail term for defiling 13-year-old

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – A Kwale court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Athuman Hamisi was convicted and handed a 20-year sentence after the prosecution, led by Collins Orwa, presented six witnesses who testified against him.

According to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the convict committed the offense on December 28, 2022, in the Kombani area of Kwale County.

Kwale Resident Magistrate Ruth Ogolla ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced the accused accordingly.

