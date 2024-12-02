Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KUTRRH staff go on strike over medical cover, poor working conditions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – Staff at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on Monday held demonstrations over alleged cancellation of health cover and poor working conditions.

The medical personnel, non-staff and other employees also demanded the reinstatement of Ahmed Dagane as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is with great respect that we bring to your attention a matter of great concern- the withdrawal of medical insurance cover. This matter has resulted in exposing our members to significant risks, financial, physical and emotional distress for them and their dependents thus hindering their ability to continue providing healthcare services to the public while being unable to access those services themselves,” stated the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Nairobi Branch Chairman Malindi Chao.      

The workers also protested over a lack of a clear organizational structure.

A memorandum from the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) noted these critical concerns, calling for urgent intervention and adherence to Executive Order No. 5 of 2024, which outlines human resource reforms in healthcare.

The memo noted that the nonpayment caused undue financial strain on the staff and it negatively impacted the morale since the staff were coerced to procure their uniforms at their own expenses’ contrary to the guidelines.

The memo further alleged the majority of nurses employed at KUTRRH have not been promoted since the hospital’s inception.

This, the nurses’ union stated, has led to dissatisfaction and frustration among staff.

“A transparent, merit-based promotion system must be implemented to foster a motivated and highly skilled workforce, in line with the objectives of Executive Order No. 5 of 2024,” stated KNUN.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The demonstration at KUTRRH is part of the practitioner’s cry for their welfare.

The downing of tools comes days after the Board had suspended Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Dagane over allegations of irregularly awarding a Sh287 million insurance tender.

Isaac Kamau, the Director of Operations, was consequently appointed as the acting CEO, with appropriate allowances.

The board requested the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Dagane for allegedly violating procurement and public finance regulations.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt, counties pledge to clear KEMSA debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The national and county governments have reached an agreement to pay the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies...

13 mins ago

Capital Health

Adolescents, young adults fuel HIV infections accounting for 7 in 10 new cases

The report, released on Monday, states that the highest burden of new HIV infections is among women, with 8,937 cases reported. Additionally, 3,743 children...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out security strategy to promote peace, address rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2– The government is set to unveil a comprehensive security strategy aimed at curbing criminal activities and safeguarding peace ahead of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High court stops prosecution of Savanah Cement Chairman Benson Ndeta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The high court has stopped the prosecution of the Savannah cement Chairman Benson Ndeta. Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tackle education barriers to empower girlchild, government urged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Access to education for the girlchild has been termed as an easier way to achieve gender equality while transforming...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Ethiopia and Kenya’s relations gaining momentum as they strengthen diplomatic and people-to-people ties

A delegation led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of Staff of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), met with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Government Raises Alarm on Mpox Risk Among Children Amid Rising Cases

Children are particularly vulnerable due to their underdeveloped immune systems.

1 day ago

County News

Kisumu Families Flee Floods as Govt Issues Evacuation Orders

The evacuation warnings follow a Kenya Meteorological Department forecast indicating persistent heavy rains in areas including the Highlands East, parts of the Rift Valley,...

2 days ago