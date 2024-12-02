KUTRRH staff go on strike over medical cover, poor working conditions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – Staff at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on Monday held demonstrations over alleged cancellation of health cover and poor working conditions.

The medical personnel, non-staff and other employees also demanded the reinstatement of Ahmed Dagane as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“It is with great respect that we bring to your attention a matter of great concern- the withdrawal of medical insurance cover. This matter has resulted in exposing our members to significant risks, financial, physical and emotional distress for them and their dependents thus hindering their ability to continue providing healthcare services to the public while being unable to access those services themselves,” stated the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union Nairobi Branch Chairman Malindi Chao.

The workers also protested over a lack of a clear organizational structure.

A memorandum from the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) noted these critical concerns, calling for urgent intervention and adherence to Executive Order No. 5 of 2024, which outlines human resource reforms in healthcare.

The memo noted that the nonpayment caused undue financial strain on the staff and it negatively impacted the morale since the staff were coerced to procure their uniforms at their own expenses’ contrary to the guidelines.

The memo further alleged the majority of nurses employed at KUTRRH have not been promoted since the hospital’s inception.

This, the nurses’ union stated, has led to dissatisfaction and frustration among staff.

“A transparent, merit-based promotion system must be implemented to foster a motivated and highly skilled workforce, in line with the objectives of Executive Order No. 5 of 2024,” stated KNUN.

The demonstration at KUTRRH is part of the practitioner’s cry for their welfare.

The downing of tools comes days after the Board had suspended Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Dagane over allegations of irregularly awarding a Sh287 million insurance tender.

Isaac Kamau, the Director of Operations, was consequently appointed as the acting CEO, with appropriate allowances.

The board requested the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Dagane for allegedly violating procurement and public finance regulations.

