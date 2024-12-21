Kuria Proposes PPP for Nakuru highway Expansion After Festive Traffic Chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 21— President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has called for the dualling of the Nakuru highway through a public-private partnership (PPP) to address recurrent traffic gridlocks, such as the one witnessed during the festive season.

In a statement on Saturday, Kuria emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in infrastructure development, moving away from reliance on public revenue and debt financing.

“The mess on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is further proof that we need new approaches to infrastructure development. The Rironi-Mau Summit dualling must be carried out on a Public-Private Partnership basis,” Kuria said.

He urged Kenyans to support the project, warning against opposition to private sector involvement despite the dire need for expansion.

“Sadly, the same people stuck in the gridlock today will also oppose the dualling using a private partner,” he noted.

Festive Gridlock Highlights Urgency

Thousands of commuters were stranded for hours on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday due to an overwhelming volume of vehicles as Kenyans travelled upcountry for the holidays.

By 10 p.m., police reported that traffic along the Nairobi-Naivasha stretch was flowing freely, with officers deployed to monitor the situation. However, a stalled trailer on the Mai Mahiu route caused minimal flow, prompting additional efforts to clear the obstruction.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that reinforcements, including a police helicopter, were deployed to manage the situation. The National Police Service (NPS) also mobilized general duty officers from stations along the highway to assist the Traffic Police Unit in clearing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

The NPS has urged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations, including observing speed limits, avoiding overlapping, and ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy. Authorities stressed the importance of road safety and called for patience and cooperation with traffic officers working to ease congestion.

Kuria’s proposal comes amid growing pressure to find long-term solutions to the persistent traffic challenges on major highways, particularly during peak travel seasons.

