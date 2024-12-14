KQ suspends flights to Comoros and Mayotte over Cyclone Chido

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14—Kenya Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Comoros and Mayotte islands due to Cyclone Chido, which is forecasted to persist until Monday.

In a statement on Saturday, the airline announced that government authorities had issued alerts regarding the cyclone’s potential impact adding that the cyclone could persist until Monday.

Kenya Airways stated that the decision to suspend operations was made to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused by the disruption and offering prayers for the affected regions.

“We are monitoring the weather situation and plan to resume flights on Monday, 16th December 2024, once the adverse weather conditions have improved significantly,” the statement read.

The airline advised affected passengers to check for updates on Kenya Airways’ website under the Flight Status section or contact the Customer Excellence Center for assistance.

Kenya Airways reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for all its customers.

