Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Koskei rallies public servants to accelerate reforms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – “We are being told we are on the right trajectory. But have we taken off? I think we are taxing,” said Felix Koskei, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, as he set the tone for his remarks at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards gala on Tuesday evening at the Bomas of Kenya.

Koskei emphasized the urgent need for intensified efforts to transform Kenya’s public service, asserting, “I don’t think we are yet in the air. We are taxing, and we have to redouble our efforts. This country has to be transformed. We have to be professional. We have to be accountable, responsible, and drive the agenda of this administration to its fruition.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Acknowledging the strides made so far, Koskei rallied his team to hasten progress toward their collective goals. 

“I believe, with no doubt in my mind, that this is a team that will deliver this country from the yokes of poverty to prosperity. But I’m sure now we need to enhance, to hasten the speed so that the plane can take off because we are on the taxiway,” he stated.

Koskei called for a renewed focus on efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness, urging public servants to create a government that offers citizen-centric services. 

“We are where we are because of the people of Kenya. We hold the offices we are holding on trust for the people of Kenya. We have no choice but to make Kenya a better country than the one we found,” he emphasized.

Koskei was honored with the Transformational Leadership in Public Service award, recognizing his exemplary efforts to revitalize Kenya’s public sector. 

Reflecting on the state of public service when the Kenya Kwanza administration assumed office, Koskei described a system weighed down by inefficiencies, lack of accountability, and inertia. 

However, he highlighted how the challenges catalyzed a visionary reform agenda spearheaded by President William Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under this agenda, Koskei said, the government embarked on a deliberate journey to restructure and reinvent the public service, instilling principles of transparency, efficiency, and innovation. 

“The aim was to make the public service agile and fit for purpose, ensuring premier service delivery for all Kenyans—qualitatively, quantitatively, and timeously,” he noted.

Koskei lauded the progress made, likening it to incremental habits that lead to transformational success. 

Quoting Atomic Habits by James Clear, he stated, “Success is a product of daily habits, not once-in-a-lifetime transformations.”

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

LSK bids revocation of ‘lopsided’ advocate recognition deal with Uganda

The LSK criticized Uganda’s reluctance to honor the agreement between the two nations, describing its stance as deliberate and detrimental to regional legal integration.

21 hours ago

EAC

LSK vows retaliation after Uganda denied Karua practicing certificate

The LSK condemned the decision to bar Karua’s practice as "derogatory, contemptuous, and high-handed."

22 hours ago

County News

Cargo train ferrying crude oil to Mombasa port derails in Shimanzi

Police said the incident was reported by the Regional Railways Security Officer for the Coast Region.

23 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Applauds Ruto-Uhuru Rapprochement, Cites Boost to National Unity and Development

The statement followed President Ruto’s visit to Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their highly publicized fallout.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK slaps Pattni, family with sanctions for money laundering

Sanctions have also been imposed on Pattni's wife and brother-in-law for their involvement in Russian money laundering activities via the United Arab Emirates.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyandarua leaders ask govt to expedite construction of extra classes in public primary schools

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 9 – Leaders in Nyandarua County have asked the government through the Department of Basic Education to expedite the construction of...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt, Kalonzo trade blame over IEBC reconstitution delay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The blame game between the government and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto visits Uhuru at his Gatundu home

During the visit, President Ruto took the opportunity to commend President Kenyatta for his remarkable statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power after...

2 days ago