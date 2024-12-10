Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/CFM/FILE

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome yields to demands for talks on corrupt judges, invites key stakeholders

Koome announced that the meeting will include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and court heads.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has agreed to meet with Prof. PLO Lumumba to discuss allegations of corruption within the Judiciary.

In a statement Monday night, Koome announced that the meeting will include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and court heads.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agenda of the meeting will focus on creating a comprehensive and actionable roadmap to ensure that complaints from the legal profession and the public about corruption and misconduct by judges, judicial officers, and staff include sufficient details for immediate action by the JSC.

Koome added that the meeting will also provide updates on complaints currently before the JSC and outline mechanisms adopted by the Judiciary to combat corruption and enhance transparency and accountability.

“I have accepted and convened a consultative meeting to comprehensively discuss concerns regarding integrity within the Judiciary and the legal profession,” Koome stated.

Additionally, the Chief Justice has directed the Secretary of the JSC to deploy an investigative team to engage directly with Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi over allegations of judicial bribery.

Abdullahi’s allegations have sparked heated public debate on the integrity of Kenya’s Judiciary.

However, Koome noted that the claims lacked critical details, such as the identities of those allegedly involved.

To ensure impartiality, the CJ said she has referred the matter to multiple investigative agencies, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Inspector General of Police.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I urge Ahmednasir Abdullahi, SC, to cooperate with the officers from the JSC if his allegations are made in good faith and aimed at promoting an open and transparent Judiciary for the benefit of all Kenyans,” Koome said.

Lumumba’s letter

Koome’s response followed a letter from PLO Lumumba on December 5, seeking a meeting to discuss ways to restore the Judiciary’s integrity.

Lumumba stated that he would be accompanied by three advocates and urged Koome to take immediate action on the concerns raised.

Lumumba also criticized the Judiciary over allegations by Ahmednasir regarding judicial officers in Mombasa who were allegedly accepting bribes or other inducements in exchange for favorable rulings, a practice he referred to as “JurisPesa.”

“Your Ladyship, the time to act through the Judicial Service Commission is now. The allegations in the public domain can no longer [be] dismissed. To illustrate the reputational damage, whenever I travel abroad, people frequently reference Kenya’s corrupt Judiciary,” Lumumba wrote.

CJ Koome’s invitation marks a change of tune having consistently dismissed “unfounded” corruption allegations in the Judicuary.

On November 22, she dismissed Ahmednasir’s claims of corruption and bribery, stating that no one had ever attempted to bribe her in her 22 years of judicial service.

“The allegations [are] intended to tarnish my reputation and distract me from my duties. I know who I am, what I have done, and what I intend to do,” Koome asserted.

“In all these 22 years as a judge and Chief Justice, no one has ever approached me with a bribe. If they had, I would have had them arrested.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Koome called on individuals making such accusations to present credible evidence to security agencies or the judicial oversight commission. She also highlighted that some of the criticism directed at her stems from gender bias.

“It is pure misogyny. It is total chauvinism,” she said.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

P.L.O. Lumumba Urges Africa to Embrace Technology for Development

He called for urgent technological adoption across all sectors, stressing that technology is critical for Africa to compete globally and ensure no one is...

December 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows decisive war on corruption, urges independent institutions to step up efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21-President William Ruto has pledged a vigorous and uncompromising fight against corruption, urging independent institutions responsible for combating graft to intensify...

November 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University VC turns up at EACC amid Sh2.2bn fraud probe

The anti-graft agency directed Kosgei to appear for questioning as it seeks answers regarding his alleged involvement in fraudulent infrastructural projects at the institution.

November 20, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Supreme Court, CoA face mounting backlog as civil suits soar

The Judiciary has blamed the rise in pending cases to insufficient funding, which it argued has limited operations.

November 15, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Courts post 99pc clearance rate for year ending June 30

A total of 509,664 cases were resolved out of the 516,121 new cases recorded.

November 15, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome roots for ADR to foster timely resolution of conflicts

Justice Koome said by fostering amicable resolutions, mediation promotes a more cohesive society where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and respect, ultimately contributing to...

November 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NCAJ decries underfunding of justice sector as new report highlights shortfall

The report, launched on Wednesday, states that for FY 2023/24, the NCAJ required a total budget of Sh512 million to support its programs against...

November 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK protests Supreme Court ruling upholding Finance Act 2023

LSK President Faith Odhiambo, however, agreed with the court's recommendation for the enactment of a statute to guide public participation.

October 30, 2024