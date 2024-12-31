Connect with us

At least 22 people were shot dead on June 25, 2024 during day-long protests against the Finance Bill. The deaths were reported in Nairobi and Kisumu.

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR initiates independent probe on police force during anti-abduction protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has initiated independent investigations on the use of force by police during demonstration by Kenyans against surge of abductions and disappearances.

In a statement, the body condemned the ‘unwarranted violence and terror on demonstrators’ which it insisted was unnecessary as the protests were largely peaceful.

“Pursuant to its powers the commission will initiate the necessary interventions to pursue redress for the violations witnessed during the demonstrations. To this extent, the commission will be moving to court on a Habeas Corpus in a quest to seek accountability for the arrested and abducted persons,” stated the Commission Chairperson Roseline Odede.

The lobby group highlighted 24 individuals in Nairobi who were arrested, while Eldoret and Mombasa recorded 16 and 13 cases, respectively.

Eighteen people were also injured, including five left unconscious and others sustaining injuries from tear gas canisters, blunt force, or minor cuts.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, is among those detained, he was initially held at Nairobi’s Central Police Station before being transferred to Gigiri Police Station.

Former presidential candidate Reuben Kigame was among those detained briefly in Eldoret.

“The Inspector General of Police, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution should initiate investigations and prosecute all officers found culpable of human rights violation,” said Odede.

The Commission raised concerns over the number of police officers deployed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu and Uasin Gishu who were hooded and their registration numbers concealed.

“Several vehicles didn’t have rear number plates. This is in contravention of the Malindi High Court ruling prohibiting police from concealing their identity while policing protests,” KNCHR Chairperson noted.

On Monday, Police in Nairobi engaged protestors in running battles for most of the day following protests calling for an end to abductions.

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they called for the release of abducted youths.

Among those reported as missing are Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat.

The seven missing individuals were allegedly taken by unidentified people.

On Tuesday, the High Court ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to obey the order issued to produce suspects who were reportedly abducted by police.

When the matter came up before justice Alexander Muteti, he directed the IG and DCI to present themselves or their representatives and explain why the order has not been obeyed.

