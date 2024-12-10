Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Atellah claimed Nairobi Hospital management has continued to harass and mistreat KMPDU members, reduce their medical cover under the guise of financial constraints, amid reports of financial mismanagement/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU serves Nairobi Hospital 7-day strike notice, vows to paralyse operations

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Davji Atellah, in a statement on Tuesday, said the doctors and nurses will neither attend to any patients in the wards nor respond to emergencies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Nairobi Hospital doctors have issued a seven-day strike notice demanding the immediate resignation of the entire board of directors and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the facility.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Davji Atellah, in a statement on Tuesday, said the doctors and nurses will neither attend to any patients in the wards nor respond to emergencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The laboratories will also remain closed from December 17, and support staff—including cooks, cleaners, security personnel, porters, and morticians—will not report for duty, he said.

Atellah claimed Nairobi Hospital management has continued to harass and mistreat KMPDU members, reduce their medical cover under the guise of financial constraints, amid reports of financial mismanagement.

“We want to see if the board can once again hire hoodlums, dress them in butcher white coats as they did during the AGM on December 4, 2024, and have them attend to patients. We call upon the government to step in and stop this impending crisis,” Atellah stated.

He adds that the union has tried to engage with the management, even going to court and securing a favorable ruling, but the management disobeyed the courts, leading them to file contempt proceedings.

Atellah said the notice also serves as a warning to other private hospitals mistreating doctors.

The union has called upon all members of the Kenya Hospital Association, the Admitting Staff Association, Nairobi Hospital staff, government authorities, and the general public to rise and prevent the facility from imminent closure and collapse.

Atellah recounted “abuse” doctors and union members during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the main hospital.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Looming nationwide strike

He accused the hospital of hiring goons who mishandled and beat up health workers.

The union official linked the violence to a plan by members to impeach the management during the AGM.

“They arrived in minibuses, labeled ‘Embassava.’ Doctors and bona fide members were taken aback and shocked to see these characters, dressed in Atellah stated.

KMPDU declared the strike notice even as a nationwide strike targetting public hospitals looms.

The union had asked its members to down tools from December 22 in solidarity with unpaid intern doctors.

Atellah has demanded a resolution to the four-month pay delay, which he stated has negatively impacted the medics.

The SG noted that they have been pushed to unprecedented corners, leading them to go on strike for the second time this year.

He further pointed out that the fraternity has lost five doctors in the past two months due to work stress, hardships, and a lack of responsive insurance cover.

“It is against the backdrop of these unfulfilled promises and impunity towards our interns by both the national and county governments that the 10th KMPDU special delegate sitting on November 30, 2024, ratified the National Advisory Council (NAC) decision for industrial action,” Atellah stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He emphasized that both the national and county governments have completely disregarded their agreements and failed to honor their promises.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU-allied doctors to down tools Dec 22 over unmet demands

The union's Secreray General Davji Atellah demanded for a resolution of the 4-month pay delay which he stated has negatively impacted the medics.

7 days ago

Capital Health

Doctors Set to Issue Strike Notices Over Unmet CBA Demands and Unpaid Intern Salaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPPDU) will formally issue strike notices to both the national government...

December 1, 2024

Top stories

KMPDU Medics Threaten December Strike Over Unmet Pay, Welfare Demands

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – Unionizable medics under the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) are set to convene a Special Delegates...

November 30, 2024

Top stories

Doctors Union Warns of Strike Over Drastic Pay Cuts for Medical Interns, Demands Fair Stipends

This adjustment, according to the union, will effectively downgrade intern compensation to public sector entry-level standards, disregarding the high demands and critical nature of...

November 9, 2024

Capital Health

Ruto vows HR reforms in meeting with KMPDU officials

President William Ruto met the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Saturday.

May 11, 2024

Capital Health

KMPDU calls off doctors strike after 56 days in deal with MoH, CoG

Union officials signed a return-to-work formula in Nairobi on Wednesday.

May 8, 2024

Capital Health

Striking medics have until 9.30am Monday to report to work: Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The government has given unions representing medical professionals until 9.30am on Monday to sign a return-to-work formula agreement as...

May 4, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Urges Striking Doctors to End Paralysis, Citing Financial Constraints

While the union wants the intern doctors paid more than Sh200,000, the government say it can only afford Sh70,000.

May 1, 2024