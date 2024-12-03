Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU-allied doctors to down tools Dec 22 over unmet demands

The union’s Secreray General Davji Atellah demanded for a resolution of the 4-month pay delay which he stated has negatively impacted the medics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Doctors allied to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) are set to down their tools from December 22 in solidarity with uppaid intern doctors.

The union’s Secreray General Davji Atellah demanded for a resolution of the 4-month pay delay which he stated has negatively impacted the medics.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a press conference Tuesday,Atellah noted that they have been pushed to unprecedented corners which has led them to go on strike for a second time this year.

“It is on the backdrop of these unfilled promises and impunity on our interns by both the national and County government that the 10th KMPDU special delegate sitting on 30th November 2024 ratified the National Advisory Council  (NAC) decision for Industrial action,” Attellah stated.

He further noted that the fraternity has so far lost 5 doctors in the last two months due to work-stress hardships and lack of responsive insurance cover.

“If the agreement, promises, pledges and court orders can not be implemented then they shouldn’t be negotiated, we are tired of the rhetoric of goodwill when the government is in contempt of the court orders that adopted the unimplemented return to work formula,” he indicated.

The SG further called out the government for not dealing with the issue.

 “If the agreement, promises, pledges and court orders can not be implemented then they shouldn’t be negotiated, we are tired of the rhetoric of goodwill when the government is in contempt of the court orders that adopted the unimplemented return to work formula,” Davji stated.

In his remarks the SG pointed out that the national and County governments have totally disregarded their agreements and failed to honor their promises.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Atellah expressed his disappointment in the government by questioning why the doctor intern wages have been slashed by 70 percent, a situation unforeseen in workers history in the country and world wide.

“I fail to understand why the Doctor Intern wages have been slashed by 70%, yet they are the ones who see the patients first,” Davji reteriated.

“Therefore, today  we here by issue a 21 day strike notice to commence on the 22nd December 2024 if our demand as per the return to work formula remain unfilled.”

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto comends KWS for digitisation of services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – President William Ruto has commended the Kenya Wildlife Service for embracing the digitisation of services and increasing its revenues...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto presides over pass-out parade of over 1,200 KWS recruits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the passing-out parade of over 1200 Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers at...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki bids Zhou farewell, promises sustained Nairobi-Beijing ties

Kindiki credited much of the progress to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has facilitated transformative infrastructural projects in Kenya.

2 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly eyes lifeline for struggling businesses through Tax Relief Bill

Many businesses, ranging from small-scale traders to major contractors, have been crippled by delayed payments from government ministries, departments, and county governments.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt assessing areas affected by floods in Western Kenya

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Ministry of Internal Security and National Administration is conducting an assessment on areas affected by floods in western...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African University gears up for 7th graduation ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The East African University marks its seventh historic graduation with a record-breaking class of 2024, a testament to its...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI urges landowners to be cautious of cartels conning buyers

In one recent incident involving a Pumwani-based resident, the victim could have lost his two parcels of land had a keen developer not sought...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury exploring PPPs for mega projects after Adani exit

Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the country’s fiscal position is untenable, making it impractical to finance key infrastructure projects.

6 hours ago