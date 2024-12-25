Kisumu Central MP promises street children TVET slots

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 25 — Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron has announced plans to enroll older street children into vocational training centers.

Oron made the announcement today while feeding hundreds of street children in Kisumu’s Central Business District as part of Christmas celebrations.

The MP stated that the initiative aims to restore hope for a better future among young people who are excluded from the school system and marginalized by society.

“Over the next year, we are planning to move older street children into vocational training centers,” he said.

He added that many of these youths have the potential to train as drivers, masons, carpenters, or mechanics.

Oron emphasized that the program will be voluntary to ensure the children remain in the training centers.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Wednesday, the MP said his office would work closely with street children’s leadership to ensure the effective rollout of the program.

“We have several vocational training centers, like Rotary here in Kisumu, that are willing to enroll these students,” he said.

Oron also promised to use the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to cover tuition fees for street children already in vocational training centers.

“We don’t just want to feed them every year but also provide them with the necessary knowledge to help themselves and their families,” he said.

As part of his Christmas tradition, the MP distributed hot meals to residents of the lakeside city, particularly those from underprivileged families.

In the past week, Oron provided over 20,000 families with a packet of wheat flour for Christmas celebrations.

“This is a gesture symbolizing the heart and deeds of Jesus Christ,” he said.

The MP also called on other leaders and well-wishers to use similar opportunities to assist those around them who are unable to provide for themselves.

