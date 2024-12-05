Kindiki:Govt will be vindicated on Taifa Care rollout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed that the government will be vindicated in the roll out of Taifa Care to ensure Universal Health Coverage despite the glaring challenges.

During the 93rd graduation ceremony for the Kenya Medical Training College held at Kasarani, the Deputy President emphasized that the teething challenges in the transition process are being resolved to ensure transformative health reforms.

President William Ruto’s administration has been on the receiving end from different quarters following the chaotic switch from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHIF and the tragic realities of the healthcare system at grassroots.

“I have no doubt that as President William Ruto has stated that we shall stand vindicated in the long run. As a responsible government we remain open to ideas and proposals that will be better improve the rollout and implementation of the transformation agenda for the health sector,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President stated that even with the transition challenges the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime will stay focused on the pursuit to deliver quality healthcare for all Kenyans hinged on the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“Whereas something teething challenges have impacted the seamless transition of some of these reforms especially in regards to transition from NHIF to Taifa care. The perfect should not become the enemy of the good,” Kindiki expressed.

The second in command highlighted that the digitized system under Taifa care from diagnosis to treatment will seal all loopholes to ensure wanton theft witnessed in previous national insurance cover is curbed.

“What is clear however is the conviction to see this reforms through.There is no turning turning back,” the Deputy President insisted.

Kindiki told the medical graduates that the reforms are not coincidental saying in the long run it will lead to increased benefits in the communities including increased opportunities including employment.

“The transition into Taifa Care, reforms into the medical logistics supply chain, investments in locally manufactured vaccines and medicine, focus on community health through the Community Health Promoters and the expansion and facilitation of training capabilities among other interventions is testament to this commitment,” Kindiki said.

Since its rollout on October 1, 2024, the public has raised concerns over SHIF’s effectiveness; citing that the new system locks out thousands of patients from accessing healthcare services.

Critics have also accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of rushing to roll out a Sh104.8 billion system that was full of missteps, questioning why the government ignored signs of imminent trouble.

