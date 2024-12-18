Connect with us

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. /DPPS.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says some affordable housing units to be ready for occupation by Jan 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya,Dec 18—Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to addressing Kenya’s housing crisis through the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

Kindiki said in a statement following a status and appraisal briefing on the programme at his Karen residence that the initiative is a top priority aimed at providing Kenyans with access to decent, safe, and affordable housing.

With the national annual demand for housing currently at 250,000 units, against a market production of just 50,000 units, DP Kindiki said that the Government has intensified efforts to bridge the gap.

“To address this challenge, the Government is implementing the affordable housing programme that includes the social housing project to cater for the low income earners,”Kindiki said.

Under the AHP, 100 housing projects spanning 45 counties are in various stages of completion, expected to deliver a total of 135,515 housing units.

He disclosed that 100 housing projects in 45 counties that will yield 135,515 units are in various stages of completion.

He noted that the initiative has provided job opportunities for more than 200,000 people as part of the government’s job creation initiative.

Additionally, the Deputy President pointed out that the ongoing housing projects have availed more than Sh 4 billion worth of work for the Jua Kali sector and accelerated growth in the manufacturing of cement, steel and other construction materials.

He further revealed that 550,000 citizens have registered for home ownership through the Boma Yangu platform.

“The allocation process[of the houses] will begin once the housing projects are complete,” he states.

DP Kindiki noted that some of the housing projects will be ready for commissioning, allocation and occupation by the new home owners from January 2025.

Present in the meeting was Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Alice Wahome, Principal Secretaries; Nixon Korir (Lands), Susan Mang’eni (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development) and other senior government officials.

