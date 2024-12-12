Connect with us

Kindiki highlighted the program's significance in addressing youth unemployment and enhancing global labour connectivity

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki defends Kazi Majuu initiative, dismisses migration tag as inaccurate

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony for the first cohort of 300 young Kenyans headed to Qatar for work, Kindiki emphasized that the program is a transformative step toward empowering citizens with global employment opportunities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has clarified that the Kazi Majuu initiative is not a migration program but rather a labour mobility framework designed to assist Kenyans in accessing employment opportunities abroad.



He highlighted the program’s significance in addressing youth unemployment and enhancing global labour connectivity.

“In Kazi Majuu, we are saying that in a globalized world, it really doesn’t matter where you find a job,” said Deputy President Kindiki.

“You can find a job here in Nairobi, you can find a job virtually through your computer and phone, or you can find a job in a friendly country like Qatar or many other countries that are increasingly opening up their borders to workers from Kenya.”

According to Kindiki, 7,700 workers are set to depart next week and early January, with another 8,000 scheduled to travel abroad by March 2025.

He emphasized that workers participating in the program remain patriotic citizens committed to investing in their home country.

“They [migrant workers] are still Kenyans. They remain patriotic, they love their country. The opportunities provided by our friends, including Qatar, are for them to go and work. We pray that they will obey the laws of Qatar, create friendships, and build networks in that country,” Kindiki said.

“We are not sending them away; we are asking them to invest in Kenya, and they are always free to come back home at any point.”

The Deputy President addressed criticism of the program, urging Kenyans to view the initiative as a transformative solution to unemployment.

He encouraged citizens to appreciate the program’s potential to uplift Kenyan families.

“This is the most consequential program the government can undertake for its people. Finding opportunities for young people transforms lives. I am puzzled by critics—why would a Kenyan criticize a fellow Kenyan for securing a job?” he posed.

Kindiki encouraged the workers to remain focused, build friendships, and reinvest their skills and resources in Kenya upon their return.

He also reassured participants of the government’s continued support, urging them to contribute to Kenya’s growth through remittances and eventual investments back home.

