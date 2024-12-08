Kindiki calls for fact-based criticism on govt from Church

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on religious leaders to ensure their criticism of government actions is grounded in facts to foster constructive dialogue and avoid unnecessary tension.

Speaking during a church service in Navakholo, Kakamega County, Kindiki emphasized the importance of mutual respect between the government and the church, advocating for corrections to be delivered with decorum and love.

“We don’t want to have tensions and disrespect. The government and its officials should not disrespect the church, but likewise, religious leaders must correct us in love,” Kindiki stated.

“You should not correct us as if there is a problem.”

The Deputy President’s remarks come amid growing criticism from religious leaders across different faiths over government policies, particularly tax reforms.

Critics argue that the policies are worsening the economic struggles of ordinary Kenyans.

The issue has sparked debate among leaders allied to President William Ruto, with some accusing religious groups of biased criticism.

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently accused religious leaders of tribalism, stating, “I find it unfair that many people, especially the church, the media, and our critics, are criticizing President William Ruto not based on facts of the things we are doing but a criticism laced with tribalism.”

President Ruto had sought to clarify the government’s stance, affirming that there is no competition between the State and the Church.

He called for unity among leaders from all sectors, cautioning against divisive rhetoric that could incite violence and disrupt national peace.

