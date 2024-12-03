Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki bids Zhou farewell, promises sustained Nairobi-Beijing ties

Kindiki credited much of the progress to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has facilitated transformative infrastructural projects in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded the strong and growing bilateral ties between Nairobi and Beijing, highlighting six decades of mutual cooperation and development.

Speaking on Tuesday during a farewell meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian, Kindiki underscored the milestones achieved in the Kenya-China partnership.

“Kenya’s friendship with China goes back 61 years. During this period, the People-to-People and Government-to-Government friendship has grown in leaps and bounds,” the Deputy President said.

Kindiki credited much of the progress to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has facilitated transformative infrastructural projects in Kenya.

These initiatives, he noted, have been supported through bilateral programs and the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), further cementing Kenya’s position as a key partner in Africa.

During Zhou Pingjian’s four-year tenure as China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Kindiki remarked that the country had remained at the forefront of China’s diplomatic engagement on the continent.

Kindiki praised the ambassador for his dedication, which he said had strengthened relations and paved the way for continued collaboration between the two nations.

He added that Kenya continues to explore more ways of working with Beijing for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“As Ambassador Pingjian leaves Nairobi following the end of his tour of duty, Kenya looks forward to exploring more ways of cooperating with China for the prosperity of the people of both countries,” Kindiki said.

Ambassador Zhou is also expected to make a courtesy call on President William Ruto before his departure.
 
 
 

