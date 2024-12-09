Connect with us

President William Ruto when he paid a courtesy call on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta at his Gtunndu home on December 9, 2024.

Kindiki Applauds Ruto-Uhuru Rapprochement, Cites Boost to National Unity and Development

The statement followed President Ruto’s visit to Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their highly publicized fallout.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded the renewed engagement between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, hailing the meeting as a milestone for national unity and development.

“Rapprochement between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta works well for national unity, stability, and enables the country to collectively focus on addressing national development priorities,” said Kindiki on Monday.

The statement followed President Ruto’s visit to Kenyatta’s Gatundu home, marking their first direct engagement since their highly publicized fallout.

According to State House, the two leaders discussed national and regional issues of importance. During the visit, Ruto commended Kenyatta for his statesmanship in ensuring a peaceful transition of power after the 2022 general elections.

“We appreciate the role President Kenyatta played in ensuring a smooth transition of power. His ongoing support has been invaluable to Kenya’s progress,” Ruto stated.

Both leaders acknowledged the global challenges affecting Kenya, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war’s impact on supply chains, and a tough macroeconomic environment. Despite these hurdles, they celebrated key national achievements such as reduced inflation, stabilized food prices, and a stronger Kenyan shilling.

President Ruto also credited Kenyatta’s economic policies for laying the groundwork for the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. Both leaders emphasized the need to fast-track these programs to improve livelihoods and strengthen household incomes.

They reiterated the importance of fostering collaboration across societal sectors—including the government, religious organizations, civil society, and other stakeholders—to ensure sustained national progress and harmony.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

