KHRC condemns Ruto’s ‘confession’ on abductions, says he is unfit for office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has condemned President William Ruto’s recent “confession” to orchestrating abductions of dissenting voices in the country.

The commission described the revelation as a “damning admission” and warned that it further exposes Rito’s “unfitness for public office,” equating such actions to tyranny rather than democratic governance.

KHRC’s statement on Monday came amid rising cases of reported abductions in Kenya.

Rights defenders and a section of opposition leaders have blamed the government for a crackdown on critics.

Five individuals have gone missing in December alone under mysterious circumstances.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Saturday revealed the reported disappearances of Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, satirist Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother Ronny Kiplagat, brought he total number of cases reported since June to eighty-two.

KHRC endorsed KNCHR’s position even as it accused the President of leading a systematic clampdown on freedom of speech and political dissent through fear and force.

The commission warned Ruto’s consistent use of such tactics to silence opposition undermines Kenya’s democracy and its commitment to human rights.

The group called for the unconditional release of all abductees.

“We demand the immediate release of all abducted Kenyans under Ruto’s command who are being held in undisclosed locations.”

The KHRC encouraged all Kenyans to participate in the #EndAbductionKE protests, stating that this is a crucial moment for every citizen in the fight for justice and accountability within the nation.

