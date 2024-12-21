KHRC Cites Ethnic and Gender Bias in Ruto’s Cabinet Reshuffle

Connect with us

President William Ruto. FILE.

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 21 — The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has criticized President William Ruto’s recent cabinet changes, alleging they violate constitutional provisions on ethnic and gender balance.

The Commission has called for the rejection of what it termed Ruto’s “self-serving” governance approach.

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, KHRC accused the president of advancing regional and gender discrimination under the guise of a “broad-based” and “all-inclusive” government. It claimed the appointments are elitist and contradict Ruto’s “hustlers vs dynasties” campaign narrative.

Concerns Over Ethnic and Gender Imbalance

KHRC pointed out that with the new nominations, the Mt. Kenya region would dominate the cabinet, comprising 35% of its members if the National Assembly approves the appointments of Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo, and Lee Kinyanjui.

“Seven out of 20 cabinet secretaries will be from the Mt. Kenya region, excluding the President, Deputy President, and Attorney General. This amounts to 34.7% of the cabinet,” the Commission stated.

It further argued that the appointments breach Articles 10, 27, and 130 of the Constitution, which require inclusivity, equity, and regional diversity in public service.

“Article 27 (8) mandates that not more than two-thirds of appointive bodies shall be of the same gender, while Article 130 (2) emphasizes that the composition of the national executive must reflect the regional and ethnic diversity of Kenya,” the statement read.

Criticism of Key Appointments

KHRC also accused Ruto of undermining Kenya’s diversity by appointing five of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies from the central region. The Commission linked these appointments to the president’s efforts to regain support in Mt. Kenya following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“It is hypocritical for Ruto to impeach Gachagua for ethnic chauvinism while engaging in worse forms of ethnic, regional, and gender discrimination for political survival,” KHRC said.

Call to Action

The Commission urged constitutional and independent bodies, including the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), to hold the government accountable for constitutional breaches.

“It is unacceptable for these bodies to remain silent in the face of blatant violations of the Constitution. Their failure to act undermines the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusivity,” KHRC stated.

Background on Cabinet Reshuffle

On Thursday, Ruto nominated Uhuru allies Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo, and Lee Kinyanjui to the cabinet. Kagwe, a former Health CS, has been nominated to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, while Kinyanjui and Kabogo were nominated as CS for Investments, Trade, and Industry, and CS for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, respectively.

The appointments have been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval, as required by law.

The reshuffle, seen as a strategic political move, has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising it as inclusive and others condemning it for alleged constitutional violations.

