Professor Olive Mugenda.

Capital Health

Kenyatta University Hospital Board Dissolved, New Leadership Appointed After Protests

President William Ruto confirmed the revocation of Professor Olive Mugenda's appointment as non-executive chairperson, effective immediately. Health Cabinet Secretary, Debrah Mulongo, also revoked the appointments of board members Kavinya Mwendwa and Gladys Ogallo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The entire board of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has been disbanded, including senior management, in changes announced by State House on Tuesday.

President William Ruto confirmed the revocation of Professor Olive Mugenda’s appointment as non-executive chairperson, effective immediately.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Debrah Mulongo, also revoked the appointments of board members Kavinya Mwendwa and Gladys Ogallo.

“The entire KUTRRH board has been disbanded with immediate effect, and the process of reconstituting it has commenced,” said Hussein Mohamed, State House spokesperson, in a statement issued after the changes.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Dagane, has been placed on indefinite leave, with Dr. Zainab Gura appointed as acting CEO.

Isaac Kamau, who had been recently appointed as acting CEO by the board, was also relieved of his duties and directed to report to the Ministry of Health for redeployment.

The changes come just a day after protests by doctors at KUTRRH over the alleged cancellation of their health cover and poor working conditions, which had raised the urgency for government intervention.

There are also claims of mismanagement and corruption at the institution, which have fueled calls for reform.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) KEMSA Distributes Treated Mosquito Nets In Nandi with Support from the Global Fund

This initiative is part of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), targeting counties with significant malaria prevalence in the coast, Western Kenya, Rift Valley...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto vows to rebuild JKIA to international standards

The Adani partnership was terminated in November after the group’s chairman, Gautam Adani, faced bribery charges in the United States.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU-allied doctors to down tools Dec 22 over unmet demands

The union's Secreray General Davji Atellah demanded for a resolution of the 4-month pay delay which he stated has negatively impacted the medics.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto comends KWS for digitisation of services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – President William Ruto has commended the Kenya Wildlife Service for embracing the digitisation of services and increasing its revenues...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto presides over pass-out parade of over 1,200 KWS recruits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the passing-out parade of over 1200 Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers at...

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki bids Zhou farewell, promises sustained Nairobi-Beijing ties

Kindiki credited much of the progress to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has facilitated transformative infrastructural projects in Kenya.

6 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly eyes lifeline for struggling businesses through Tax Relief Bill

Many businesses, ranging from small-scale traders to major contractors, have been crippled by delayed payments from government ministries, departments, and county governments.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt assessing areas affected by floods in Western Kenya

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Ministry of Internal Security and National Administration is conducting an assessment on areas affected by floods in western...

6 hours ago