Kenyatta University Hospital Board Dissolved, New Leadership Appointed After Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The entire board of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has been disbanded, including senior management, in changes announced by State House on Tuesday.

President William Ruto confirmed the revocation of Professor Olive Mugenda’s appointment as non-executive chairperson, effective immediately.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Debrah Mulongo, also revoked the appointments of board members Kavinya Mwendwa and Gladys Ogallo.

“The entire KUTRRH board has been disbanded with immediate effect, and the process of reconstituting it has commenced,” said Hussein Mohamed, State House spokesperson, in a statement issued after the changes.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Dagane, has been placed on indefinite leave, with Dr. Zainab Gura appointed as acting CEO.

Isaac Kamau, who had been recently appointed as acting CEO by the board, was also relieved of his duties and directed to report to the Ministry of Health for redeployment.

The changes come just a day after protests by doctors at KUTRRH over the alleged cancellation of their health cover and poor working conditions, which had raised the urgency for government intervention.

There are also claims of mismanagement and corruption at the institution, which have fueled calls for reform.

