NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta mourns volleyball icon Janet Wanja as a symbol of strength

Kenyatta described Wanja as a trailblazer in Kenyan sports who inspired countless young athletes through her exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership both on and off the court.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the death of Kenya’s volleyball icon, Janet Wanja, who passed away on Friday morning after being diagnosed with stage-four gallbladder cancer.

Kenyatta described Wanja as a trailblazer in Kenyan sports who inspired countless young athletes through her exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership both on and off the court.

“Wanja was not just a great athlete; she was a symbol of strength, hard work, and commitment. Her story motivated many young players, and her legacy will always [be] remembered by sports fans across the country,” Kenyatta said in his condolence message on Saturday.

Kenyatta lauded Wanja’s contributions to the Malkia Strikers, which significantly elevated Kenya’s profile on the international volleyball stage, noting that her absence leaves a deep void.

“To her family and the sports community, may the Almighty God give you strength and comfort during this tough time of grief. Wanja’s inspiring life reminds us to always aim for excellence in everything we do,” added the former President.

He said the nation will always remember Wanja as one of Kenya’s greatest volleyball players.

“Her talent and success brought light and hope to the whole country. May she rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Wanja was a long-time setter for the national women’s volleyball team, representing the country at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games. In her latest appointment, the former KCB and Kenya Pipeline player served as the Malkia Strikers trainer.

Her final assignment with the national team was at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she oversaw Kenya’s improvement compared to their performance at the Tokyo 2021 Games.

