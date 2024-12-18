Kenya Veterinary Association Want Livestock Vaccination Delayed as Ruto Defends Programme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 18- The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has urged the government to postpone the planned nationwide mass livestock vaccination, calling for adequate public sensitization to address misinformation and resistance among livestock keepers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the KVA emphasized the need for public awareness to ensure farmers understand the benefits of vaccination and actively participate. The association warned that rushing the program without proper engagement could lead to “unmitigated failure” and reinforce suspicions about misuse of funds.

KVA further called on authorities to prioritize diseases most prevalent in specific regions, optimize resources, and provide transparent information to allow farmers to make independent and informed decisions.

While acknowledging KVA’s concerns, President William Ruto defended the programme, stating that it is safe, transformative, and critical to increasing livestock yields and controlling diseases. Speaking during the annual Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County on Tuesday, the President dismissed detractors for spreading propaganda and misinformation.

The President emphasized that failure to vaccinate has hampered Kenya’s ability to access regional and international markets for livestock products due to disease prevalence.

The President called on leaders opposing the initiative to provide viable alternatives.

Meanwhile, President Ruto commended leaders, security agencies, and residents in the Kerio Valley for their unity and cooperation in restoring peace to the once volatile region. He noted that banditry and cattle rustling had previously hindered the development of key sectors like education and agriculture.

“The power of unity, the power of agreement, and the power of working together has changed the destiny of our people in this region. Perennial problems can also be solved through the power of unity,” he said.

The President further announced a series of projects for Baringo County, including Sh50 million to establish a livestock training centre, a special economic zone powered by green energy, and plans for a university in the region.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged Kenyans to ignore propaganda and support the vaccination programme. National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also rallied behind the initiative, dismissing detractors.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi reaffirmed the importance of the exercise, stating that livestock vaccinations are routine and essential for animal health.

