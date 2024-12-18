Connect with us

Kenya Unveils New Work Permits to Boost Diplomacy, Regional Integration, and Digital Jobs

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 18 – The government has introduced new work permits under the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration (Amendment) Regulations, 2024, aimed at modernizing and streamlining work permit processes to advance national interests, promote digital jobs, foster regional integration, and ensure fairer practices.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Acting Interior CS Musalia Mudavadi, in a statement, said the newly created Class ‘P’ permit will cater to personnel from the United Nations, diplomatic missions, intergovernmental organizations, and international NGOs operating in hardship regions within neighbouring countries.

“This is part of efforts to elevate Kenya’s role as a diplomatic and multilateral center,” Mudavadi stated, noting that eligible personnel will pay a lower fee, charged in US dollars.
“These workers are usually paid in foreign currency, and this is an opportunity for the government to earn foreign exchange,” he added.

The reforms, he emphasized, will bolster foreign exchange inflows while solidifying Kenya’s position as a leading international and financial hub.

The decision comes in response to frequent requests from the UN office in Nairobi, which sought a special status for staff deployed in neighbouring countries that do not qualify as family stations.

Another new category, Class ‘R’ permit, has been introduced to simplify access for citizens of East African Community (EAC) member states. Mudavadi explained that this permit will apply to all categories of EAC nationals, including investors, professionals, skilled and unskilled workers, traders, farmers, and manufacturers.

EAC nationals will not be required to pay any fees for this permit. Proof of citizenship from an EAC member state will be the sole requirement, aligning with regional integration goals.

“With these progressive reforms, Kenya continues to champion regional cooperation, economic opportunity, and global engagement, making it a hub where partnerships, talent, and investment can flourish,” Mudavadi said.

The amendments also revise the Digital Nomad visa (Class N), reducing the minimum annual income requirement for applicants from USD 55,000 to USD 24,000, making it more accessible for international remote workers seeking to live and work in Kenya.

Additionally, a new Class Q permit has been introduced for professionals working with religious or charitable organizations. This category applies to those contributing to charitable missions but not directly engaged in religious worship.

