Otunge reaffirmed that the allegations would not hinder their mission to eliminate criminal gangs and restore peace in Haiti/MSS/FILE

Haiti Mission

Kenya-led security mission denies reports of squabbles with Haiti Police

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge refuted the claims, stating that the two forces work harmoniously, cooperating and coordinating as professional teams to ensure the safety and well-being of the Haitian people.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The Haitian National Police (PNH) and the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) have denied social media reports suggesting that the two forces are not cooperating effectively in operations against armed gangs.

In a press release issued on Sunday, MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge refuted the claims, stating that the two forces work harmoniously, cooperating and coordinating as professional teams to ensure the safety and well-being of the Haitian people.

“Regarding allegations that Kenyan police officers accuse their PNH counterparts of colluding with gangs, thereby undermining operations, the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support Mission categorically urge the local population not to [be] misled by misinformation and manipulations aimed at discrediting the good work [being] done by the joint forces to the benefit of criminal gangs,” he said in a statement endrosed by PNH.

Otunge reaffirmed that the allegations would not hinder their mission to eliminate criminal gangs and restore peace in Haiti.

“The propaganda and misinformation [being] spread will not divert the attention of the PNH and the MSS from their fight against gangs, particularly as we prepare for decisive operations in the coming days,” he said.

Eliminating gangs

He further assured that the two forces would continue working together to ensure the security of the Haitian people.

Otunge reiterating the commitment of the MSS, working with Haitian Police, to combate armed gangs and completely dismantle them.

The joint statement came as the MSS also dismissed claims that members of the Kenyan contingent within the MSS are considering resignation due to delayed allowance payments.

Reports suggested that nearly 20 Kenyan police officers serving in Haiti as part of a United Nations-backed anti-gang force had submitted resignation letters due to delays in receiving their allowances.

Kenya deployed police officers to Haiti in June as part of the United Nations’ Multinational Security Support Mission to combat gang violence and restore security in the country.

