Kenya Leads Charge on Climate Solutions at COP16 in Riyadh, Advocating for Drought Protocols

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia Dec 4 – Kenya’s Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, led the country’s delegation at the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this week. ]

The Kenyan team focused on advocating for transformative solutions to climate challenges, specifically pushing for the adoption of a comprehensive, legally binding drought protocol.

The proposed protocol aims to mitigate the severe impacts of climate change on livelihoods in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), areas that are particularly vulnerable to droughts and land degradation. The protocol calls for urgent, coordinated action to protect communities and ecosystems in these regions.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described COP16 as a “moonshot moment” for global efforts to raise ambition and accelerate action on land and drought resilience. Guterres emphasized the importance of a people-centered approach to tackling desertification and land degradation, which affect millions worldwide.

The UNCCD is one of the three Rio Conventions, which include treaties on climate change and biodiversity, with COP16 representing a critical step forward. This year’s COP, hosted in the Middle East and North Africa region, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the convention and is set to be the largest UN land conference to date.

The event marks a renewed global commitment to land restoration, with a focus on boosting drought resilience for the benefit of people and the planet. The outcome of COP16 is expected to set the stage for accelerating investments in land restoration, particularly in regions like ASALs, which are crucial to global climate adaptation efforts.

