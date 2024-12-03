Kenya Boosts Malaria Control Through KEMSA’s Net Distribution Across 22 Counties with Support from Global Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), through funding from the Global Fund, is making significant progress in distributing 10.9 million treated mosquito nets across 22 counties, a timely intervention amid heavy rains in malaria-endemic areas.

This initiative is part of the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), targeting counties with significant malaria prevalence, including Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, and Nandi. The program aims to curb the spread of the disease through enhanced preventive measures and community outreach, having already undertaken distribution in the parts of the coast, Western Kenya, Nakuru and Baringo.

Technology Enhancing Transparency

To ensure the success of the campaign, KEMSA has employed a tamper-proof digital system integrated with its Warehouse Management System (WMS).

“The system allows us to monitor the quantity of nets from the KEMSA warehouses to county stores and, eventually, to distribution points,” explained Dr. John Aduda, KEMSA’s Quality Assurance Manager. “This integration ensures accountability and prevents diversion of resources.”

Aduda noted that successful distribution has already occurred in Kisii, Nyamira, and coastal counties. “In counties like Nandi, the process has been seamless, and we’ve implemented last-mile distribution to reach the most vulnerable,” he added.

Global Recognition and Support

Lisa Butler, Senior Program Officer at the Global Fund, commended KEMSA for its meticulous planning. “KEMSA has played a very integral role in all of this and from the time the nets are received in Kenya to the regional stores, national storage regional stores, and down to the county level so it has been a big operation and with a lot of coordination so we are very happy seeing it work out successfully,” she said last week during a visit to Kericho where she witnessed the distribution exercise. Lisa Butler, Senior Program Officer at the Global Fund, speaks to journalists in Kericho during the mosquito net distribution exercise, highlighting the success of KEMSA’s efforts in malaria control.

Voices from Malaria-Prone Communities

In Kisii County, one of the malaria hotspots due to its high rainfall and conducive mosquito breeding sites, the distribution has been life-changing for many.

“We’re grateful for these nets because they protect our families,” said Ronald Makori from Riotanchi Village.

The county’s malaria intervention coordinator, Nixon Aminga, highlighted that four sub-counties—South Mugirango, Bonchari, Kitutu Chache South, and Kitutu Chache North—bear the brunt of the disease. “These areas record positivity rates of up to 30% among suspected cases,” Aminga said.

To ensure efficiency, the county government partnered with chiefs, clan elders, and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to register beneficiaries and educate them on proper net usage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We went door-to-door registering households and providing malaria education,” said CHP Geoffrey Nyabuto from Mwamisi Village. “We also emphasize the importance of draining stagnant water and clearing bushes to eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

Scaling Efforts in Nandi County

In Nandi County, where malaria prevalence averages 1%, hotspot areas like Tinderet and Aldai Sub-Counties report higher rates of 4% and 3%, respectively, due to cross-border transmissions and environmental factors.

Dr. David Bungei, Nandi County Director of Health Services, revealed that 199,197 nets have been allocated to the county. “We’ve deployed public health teams to work closely with communities in the affected regions,” he said.

At Potopoto Dispensary in Nandi County, nurse Patrick Kenei oversees the distribution of 1,181 nets. “Only registered residents receive the nets, ensuring transparency and accountability,” Kenei emphasized.

Tackling Challenges in Kericho

Kericho County, prone to malaria due to its year-round rainfall and lush vegetation, has also benefited from the initiative.

“We’ve already received the nets from KEMSA and registered beneficiaries,” said Joseph Kilel, the County Public Health Officer. “The distribution prioritizes vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, and the elderly.”

Community Health Assistant Nancy Ng’eny noted the potential impact of the program. “We’re optimistic that these nets will significantly reduce malaria cases in the region,” she said.

Despite logistical challenges, including impassable roads during the rainy season, teams remain committed to reaching even the most remote areas. “We’ve ensured the nets are delivered, even if it means manually offloading trucks,” said Wesley Kirui, a coordinator in Kipkelion West.

Training: The Cornerstone of Success

Dr. Patrick Mburugu from the National Malaria Control Program emphasized the importance of training.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The success of this campaign hinges on the training of community health workers, health care providers, and village elders. This ensures adherence to Global Fund guidelines and smooth implementation,” he said.

Broader Impact

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria disproportionately affects pregnant women, children, and the elderly due to their lower immunity. Regions like Nyanza, the Coast, and Western Kenya experience stable malaria transmission, while highland areas such as Nairobi remain malaria-free due to their altitude.

In addition to net distribution, CHPs play a pivotal role in educating communities on preventive measures and ensuring symptomatic individuals seek timely medical attention.

The Road Ahead

KEMSA’s mosquito net distribution initiative, supported by the Global Fund, is a critical step in reducing malaria cases in Kenya. With ongoing training, community engagement, and strategic deployment of resources, the campaign is not only saving lives but also empowering communities to combat malaria effectively.

About The Author