Kenya Army Commander Lt Gen David Tarus visits WESTCOM troops, reviewing operations, boosting morale, and honoring fallen heroes ahead of the festive season. /December 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Army Commander Visits Western Command to Review Operations and Boost Troop Morale

During his tour, Lt Gen Tarus conveyed a festive message of goodwill from Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Kahariri and commended the troops for their dedication and selflessness.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Kenya Army Commander Lieutenant General David Tarus concluded a three-day visit to troops in the Western Command (WESTCOM) from December 18 to 20, 2024, aimed at reviewing the year’s activities and addressing operational challenges.

The visit focused on building on achievements, identifying practical solutions to operational issues, and boosting troop morale as the festive season approaches.

“Many of you will not have the opportunity to be with your families during the forthcoming festive season, but rest assured that your sacrifices are seen, felt, and deeply appreciated,” said Lt Gen Tarus.

He also encouraged the troops to maintain effective communication with their families to ensure a healthy work-life balance.

The Army Commander emphasized the importance of continuous training, both individual and collective, to maintain a high level of professionalism and readiness for future assignments.

“We must continue to hone our skills to remain a formidable force in safeguarding the nation’s security,” he noted.

As part of the visit, Lt Gen Tarus and the troops paid tribute to fallen heroes at their respective monuments within the region. The solemn occasion provided a moment of reflection on the sacrifices made by service members in defense of the nation.

Lt Gen Tarus was accompanied by Major General Jeff Nyaga, General Officer Commanding Western Command (GOC WESTCOM), as well as formation commanders and commanding officers from the region.

