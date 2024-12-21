Kenya and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties in Maritime Security as Pakistan Navy Commander Visits Mtongwe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 21 — Kenya’s role in regional maritime security took center stage during a high-profile visit by Commodore Asim Sohail Malik, Commander of the Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) from the Pakistan Navy, to the Kenya Navy Headquarters in Mtongwe.

The visit, hosted by Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy, highlighted Kenya’s increasing engagement in combating transnational maritime threats under the framework of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Kenya’s Active Role in Operation Himalayan Spirit

Key discussions focused on Kenya’s participation in Operation Himalayan Spirit, held from October 8 to 14, 2024. During the operation, the Kenya Navy Ship (KNS) SHUJAA was deployed, marking a significant step in Kenya’s commitment to enhancing regional maritime security. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan’s CTF 150 visits Kenya Navy Headquarters in Mtongwe, spotlighting Kenya’s pivotal role in maritime security. /December 2024

“Kenya’s participation in such high-profile operations reflects its pivotal role in securing the region’s waters against smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and other illicit activities,” said a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) statement.

Expanding Kenya’s Maritime Contributions

The meeting also explored avenues for the Kenya Navy to expand its involvement in CMF operations. This includes direct participation in future initiatives and providing support to allied missions in the Arabian Sea and beyond.

CTF 150, under Commodore Malik’s command, is responsible for disrupting illicit smuggling activities, including narcotics, arms, and charcoal trafficking, across one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The visit not only reinforced Kenya’s standing as a key player in regional security but also underscored the growing partnership between Kenya and Pakistan in addressing shared maritime threats.

With Kenya playing a more active role in regional security collaborations, the country is poised to significantly influence maritime stability across the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean region.

