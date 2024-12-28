KeNHA diverts Kipande Road traffic to install cross culvert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced a partial closure of Kipande Road in Nairobi to facilitate the installation of a cross culvert, ensuring seamless connectivity in line with the Authority’s mandate.

KeNHA’s Director General, Kungu Ndungu, said the closure, which began on Friday, will remain in force until Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

“All traffic will be diverted through the Embu-Nairobi Highway, Prof. Wangari Maathai Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, and Kolobot Road as alternative routes during this period,” KeNHA advised.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution around the work zones, adhere to the proposed traffic management plan available on KeNHA’s website, and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals on site.

