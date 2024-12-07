KeNHA announces partial closure of Thika Road at Juja from Thursday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a partial closure of Thika Road at Juja Highpoint (Centurion) for six days over footbridge construction.

In a public notice Friday, the authority stated that the closure will take place at night from 11 pm to 6 am, starting Thursday next week through Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

“Motorists are requested to exercise caution around the work areas,” cautioned KeNHA.

Consequently, Nairobi bound motorists will use a diversion behind Lexo petrol station before rejoining back to the Superhighway.

Thika bound traffic will use a diversion behind Centurion Hotel before rejoining the highway.

“Motorists are requested to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police and traffic marshals on site.

This comes six days after the authority announced a temporary closure of Mombasa Road between Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout and Museum Hill Interchange.

The closure was on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 6am to 10:30am to allow for a 21-km half marathon that is set to take place in commemoration of this year’s World Aids Day.

Motorists plying the route were given alternative routes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author