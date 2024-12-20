Connect with us

KENHA officials when they announced the planned closure of the Southern By-Pass from the Ole Sereni Interchange on December 20, 2024.

KeNHA Announces Partial Closure of Southern Bypass for Repairs

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 20- The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a partial closure of the Southern Bypass for 13 days, from December 24, to January 6, 2025, to facilitate the replacement of bridge expansion joints at the Ole Sereni, Kibera, and Ngong Road interchanges.

Speaking during an inspection on Friday, KeNHA Director of Structures Jared Makori said the expansion joints at these interchanges have shown significant deterioration, with those at the piers sustaining greater damage than those at the abutments.

“The bridge decks have been overlaid with asphalt concrete, but the deterioration of the expansion joints is evident, as cracked asphalt layers expose the joints,” Makori explained.

He warned that the uneven riding surface at the joints, coupled with the impact of heavy vehicles, exacerbates vibrations in the structures, increasing the risk of further damage.

“If left unaddressed, these intensified vibrations could lead to serviceability issues for road users and, eventually, structural failure of the bridges,” Makori said, adding that timely repairs are essential to mitigate safety hazards, costly structural failures, and traffic disruptions.

KeNHA Director for Corridor ‘A’ Denis Odek revealed that the replacement will involve finger-type expansion joints, known for their exceptional durability and performance.

“Constructed from high-strength materials, the finger-type joint is designed to endure heavy traffic loads, extreme weather, and continuous vibrations. With proper maintenance, it offers a service life of 50 to 60 years,” Odek stated.

He added that the finger-type joint’s design minimizes jolts and vibrations, ensuring smooth traffic flow, enhancing user comfort, and maintaining consistent movement.

Odek noted that the holiday period, when traffic volumes are typically lower, provides an ideal window for uninterrupted execution of the works with minimal disruption to road users.

KeNHA urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and thanked the public for their patience and cooperation during this critical maintenance period.

