KenGen Managing Directo and CEO, Eng. Peter Njenga, hands over an Avocado seedling to a community member at Narasha Forest in Eldama Ravine area of Baringo County/KenGen

NATIONAL NEWS

KenGen rallies Kenyans to join tree-growing efforts

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Dec 15 — The Kenya Energy Generating Company (KenGen) has urged Kenyans to join the tree-growing movement and help preserve forests for future generations.

KenGen Chief Executive Officer Peter Njenga reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its tree-planting and growing initiatives, encouraging more Kenyans to take part.

He noted that the company has planted over 3.5 million trees in various government forests nationwide over the past decade, including 848,000 trees planted in the last financial year alone.

Speaking during KenGen’s tree-growing activity on Sunday at Narasha Forest in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, Njenga emphasized that conservation is a shared responsibility.

He credited the company’s success to partnerships with communities living near forests.

Highlighting the Narasha Community Forest Association (CFA), Njenga commended the community’s active role in restoring 150 hectares of natural forest through seedling supply, planting, and maintenance.

Accompanied by KenGen board members, including Chairman Alfred Agoi, Njenga described Narasha Forest as one of many success stories in the company’s conservation efforts across Kenya.

Key sucesses include the restoration of critical ecosystems such as the Ngong, Eburru, Aberdare, Sondu, Seven Forks, and Mt. Kenya forests.

“The efforts of Narasha CFA have achieved an impressive survival rate of over 80 per cent for the planted trees, ensuring the long-term success of this initiative,” Njenga said.

He added that plantation forests provide opportunities for food security through intercropping and economic empowerment via eco-business ventures.

During the event, where over 3,000 trees were planted, KenGen also donated fruit trees to farmers to empower them in agribusiness.

“Communities surrounding forests can engage in alternative economic activities, such as growing tropical fruits for export, instead of relying entirely on natural resources,” Njenga noted.

On green energy production, Njenga emphasized KenGen’s role as the largest generator of electricity in the country, with 90 per cent of its production coming from clean energy sources.

“KenGen contributes 1,800 MW out of the national capacity of 3,200 MW, primarily through hydro, geothermal, wind, and solar energy,” he said.

Njenga further highlighted the importance of tree planting in supporting ecosystems, ensuring rivers have adequate water to drive machines for power generation.

WANJIRU MACHARIA

