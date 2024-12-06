KEMSA’s Reverse Logistics Transform Malaria Net Distribution Across Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) has been lauded by the Global Fund for successfully implementing reverse logistics in the nationwide distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs).

This approach has ensured that uncollected nets from counties with lower demand are redistributed to high-need areas, marking a significant stride in malaria control efforts.

As part of a campaign targeting 10.9 million LLINs funded by the Global Fund, KEMSA undertook reverse logistics to address shifting demand and ensure equitable coverage.

In Kisii, Nyamira, and Mombasa counties, uncollected nets were consolidated and rerouted to high-burden regions such as Kericho and Nandi counties.

For example, nets from Marimani Outreach Centre in Mombasa were redistributed to Sigowet and Kipkelion in Kericho, while excess stock from Kisii and Nyamira was sent to Aldai and Tinderet sub-counties in Nandi.

“This process ensures accountability and maximizes the use of resources by reallocating nets to areas where they are most needed,” said Dr. John Aduda, KEMSA’s Quality Assurance Manager. Dr. John Aduda, KEMSA’s Quality Assurance Manager, speaks to journalists in Kericho, highlighting the use of a tamper-proof digital system to ensure the efficient distribution of treated mosquito nets. /MOSES MUOKI.

Explaining how this was done, Dr Aduda said all LLINs were first registered in the Digimalke System, a digital platform that supports household registration, promotion, and education activities.

The system was then linked to KEMSA’s ERP, LMIS, and EPOD systems, providing end-to-end visibility of the nets. This integration ensured transparency, efficiency, and traceability throughout the distribution process.

Reverse logistics involves not only transporting uncollected nets back to centralized storage but also verifying quantities and documenting every movement to maintain integrity. In Kisii County, for instance, KEMSA successfully mopped up nets from 25 distribution posts despite challenges such as fuel shortages.

These efforts were coordinated with county malaria teams, national administrators, and community health promoters to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lisa Butler, Senior Program Officer at the Global Fund, highlighted the importance of this strategy during a visit to Kericho County. “KEMSA’s reverse logistics is a game-changer. It guarantees that every net reaches a vulnerable household, avoiding wastage and ensuring coverage,” she said. Lisa Butler, Senior Program Officer at the Global Fund, speaks to journalists in Kericho during the mosquito net distribution exercise, highlighting the success of KEMSA’s efforts in malaria control.

In Kisii County, a malaria hotspot due to its high rainfall and conducive mosquito breeding environments, the impact of LLIN distribution has been profound. “We’re grateful for these nets because they protect our families,” said Ronald Makori from Riotanchi Village.

Nixon Aminga, Kisii County’s malaria intervention coordinator, noted that sub-counties like South Mugirango, Bonchari, Kitutu Chache South, and Kitutu Chache North experience positivity rates of up to 30% among suspected cases.

To address this, the county partnered with chiefs, clan elders, and Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to register beneficiaries and educate them on proper net usage and malaria prevention.

In Nandi County, hotspot areas like Tinderet and Aldai report malaria prevalence rates of up to 4%, higher than the county average of 1%. Dr. David Bungei, the County Director of Health Services, emphasized that public health teams were deployed to prioritize vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Reverse logistics also played a vital role in ensuring that redistributed nets met demand spikes. For instance, Kericho County received redistributed nets just in time to address a surge in cases in Sigowet and Kipkelion sub-counties. “We’ve already seen the impact of these redistributed nets in reducing cases in hotspot areas,” said Community Health Assistant Nancy Ng’eny. Nancy Ng’eny, a Community Health Assistant at Kipsitet Dispensary in Kericho County, discusses the importance of mosquito net distribution in safeguarding vulnerable populations from malaria. /Moses Muoki.

In addition to logistical innovations, KEMSA said it incorporated community education to sustain malaria prevention efforts. “We emphasize eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, such as stagnant water, and encourage the use of nets,” said CHP Geoffrey Nyabuto from Mwamisi Village in Kisii County.

By the end of November 2024, KEMSA had distributed 10.7 million LLINs across targeted counties, with reverse logistics ensuring that no net went to waste. The redistribution process exemplifies a shift toward smarter supply chain management in public health, leveraging collaboration and technology to combat malaria effectively.

“This isn’t just about delivering nets; it’s about creating a system that adapts to real-world challenges while saving lives,” Butler said, reflecting on KEMSA’s role in the fight against malaria.

About The Author