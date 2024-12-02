KEMSA Distributes Treated Mosquito Nets In Nandi with Support from the Global Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – In the heart of Nandi County’s Chemilil sugar belt, the quiet village of Potopoto stands as a testament to rural life, where agriculture thrives and community bonds remain strong. Against this backdrop, a crucial health intervention is unfolding, offering hope in the fight against malaria.

At the Potopoto Dispensary, nurse Patrick Kenei oversees the arrival of treated mosquito nets delivered by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) under the Global Fund program. These nets are part of a nationwide initiative aimed at curbing the spread of malaria in high-risk counties.

“We’ve received 1,181 nets for distribution to registered residents,” Kenei said, underscoring the careful verification process outlined by KEMSA to ensure accountability, “Only those who had registered will receive the nets.”

This initiative targets 18 malaria-prone counties, including regions in Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, and the Coast. For Kenei and his team, the mosquito nets are a timely resource for a community grappling with high malaria prevalence. “Daily, we handle 20 to 30 patients, and about three-quarters of them are malaria cases,” Kenei explained. “In a month, we see between 200 and 500 cases, with children and pregnant mothers being the hardest hit.”

Malaria Burden and Distribution Efforts

The mosquito net distribution is part of a larger effort by KEMSA to supply 10.9 million treated nets across 22 counties where malaria poses a significant threat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), women, children, and the elderly are especially vulnerable due to their lower immunity.

Malaria prevalence in Kenya varies widely based on factors such as altitude, rainfall, and temperature. Stable malaria is endemic in regions like the Coast, Nyanza, and Western, while areas like Machakos, Embu, and Kitui experience unstable malaria. Highland areas such as Nairobi and Mount Kenya remain malaria-free due to their altitude.

In Tinderet Sub-County, 83,930 treated mosquito nets have been allocated for a population of 156,690. Despite Nandi County’s overall low malaria prevalence of 1%, Tinderet and neighbouring Aldai Sub-County have reported higher rates of 4% and 3%, respectively.

Dr. David Bungei, Nandi County Director of Health Services, attributes these figures to cross-border transmissions from lake-endemic zones and human activities. “The National Malaria Control Program (NMCP) has stepped in with Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) targeting our most affected sub-counties. As a county government, we’ve deployed public health teams to work with communities to reverse this trend,” he said.

Dr. David Bungei, Nandi County Director of Health Services.

Community Interventions

Nandi County has received 199,197 treated nets under the program. To ensure proper distribution, KEMSA has implemented a robust, tamper-proof system to prevent diversion and guarantee the nets reach intended recipients.

In Aldai Sub-County, home to over 215,000 residents across 37,000 households, malaria prevalence has been steadily declining. Geoffrey Lubwa, the Aldai Sub-County Malaria Coordinator, credits the success to a combination of strategies, including mosquito net distribution and community engagement.

“Our Community Health Promoters (CHPs) educate residents on interventions like clearing bushes and draining stagnant water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds,” Lubwa said. “We’ve achieved an 80% uptake of mosquito nets, thanks to targeted outreach efforts.”

For pregnant women, CHPs play a crucial role by referring them to health facilities where they receive prophylaxis, such as Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP). “Pregnant mothers are given three doses of SP to prevent malaria during pregnancy,” Lubwa added. Geoffrey Lubwa, the Aldai Sub-County Malaria Coordinator.

Persistent Challenges

Despite these efforts, malaria remains a significant health challenge in Kenya. According to the Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey, approximately four million Kenyans contract malaria annually, with over 10,000 fatalities. Upsurges are common, especially after rainy seasons, highlighting the need for sustained efforts.

Dr. Bungei emphasized that surveillance and training are ongoing. “We are equipping our health workers to better detect and treat malaria cases, ensuring we stay ahead of any outbreaks,” he said.

With coordinated efforts from the government, community health teams, and funding from partners like the Global Fund, there is hope that malaria’s grip on communities like Potopoto will continue to loosen.

