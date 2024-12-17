KEMSA Boosts Mtwapa Hospital with Modern Pharmacy Store, Ending Stockouts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya Dec 17 – Residents of Mtwapa in Kilifi County are now assured of consistent access to essential medical supplies, thanks to the establishment of a modern pharmaceutical store at Mtwapa Sub-County Hospital.

The store, established with financial support from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), has significantly improved inventory management and service delivery for patients. A Pharmaceutical store at the Mtwapa Sub-County Hospital was launched in September 2023 with financial support from KEMSA.

KEMSA renovated the facility, fitting it with racks and a modern cooling system to ensure product safety, as part of its broader social investment strategy. This intervention has helped address previous challenges, such as stockouts, which had hindered the delivery of critical health services.

Kilifi County is recognized as one of KEMSA’s top-performing counties due to its commitment to ring-fencing health budgets to guarantee uninterrupted medical supplies.

Health facilities across Kenya are experiencing a significant transformation in managing essential medical commodities, thanks to the KEMSA’s Integrated Logistics Management Information System (i-LMIS).

Dr. Terry Kamau, Chief Pharmacist at Mtwapa Sub-County Hospital, emphasized the transformative role of KEMSA’s Integrated Logistics Management Information System (i-LMIS) in streamlining stock management.

“i-LMIS has played a major role in our medical supplies stock management because we can now monitor our inventory in real time and know exactly when to order,” Dr. Kamau said. “Unlike manual processes, i-LMIS provides real-time data and early warning signals. It ensures we always have the supplies we need. Patients no longer endure delays or shortages.”

The award-winning i-LMIS, launched in 2022, integrates KEMSA’s headquarters, regional depots, and health facilities at all levels. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for demand forecasting, the system optimizes stocking, eliminating both overstocking and shortages of critical medical supplies.

Previously, stockouts posed major challenges, particularly for family planning services and essential medicines. However, the system now guarantees consistent supply, ensuring continuous service delivery.

Developed with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), and the Division of Reproductive and Maternal Health (DRMH-MoH), i-LMIS has earned global acclaim. It received recognition at the Global Health Supply Chain Summit and was showcased at the 20th Reproductive Health Supply Coalition General Membership Meeting in Accra, Ghana, as a model innovation in procurement and logistics management.

Transforming Stock Management Nationwide

Dennis Ndwiga, Senior Programs Officer at KEMSA, highlighted the system’s impact on healthcare delivery. Dennis Ndwiga, Senior Programs Officer at KEMSA. /MOSES MUOKI.

“Today, KEMSA and stakeholders can track commodities in real time, ensuring medical supplies reach the last mile, benefitting health facilities and patients alike. The system’s ability to analyze consumption patterns prevents stockouts and wastage,” Ndwiga said. “We release the right quantities of supplies based on county and facility needs, ensuring proactive and continuous service delivery.”

The i-LMIS solution includes a commodity early warning and alert system that notifies stakeholders when supplies run low, an AI-powered allocation system that calculates facility-specific needs, and an electronic proof of delivery system that provides real-time notifications upon receipt of supplies. These features enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency across Kenya’s health sector.

Currently, the system has been implemented in 8,500 of Kenya’s 9,500 health facilities, supporting the management of essential medicines, family planning programs, and other Ministry of Health initiatives.

Through the modernization of stock management systems and unwavering commitment to efficient service delivery, KEMSA is transforming healthcare across the country. The Mtwapa project serves as a model for how technology and innovation can improve access to essential medical supplies, ensuring better health outcomes for all Kenyans.

